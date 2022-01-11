Insulin Drugs Market Players Adopt Advanced Tech To Reduce R&D Costs As Per The Business Research Company's Insulin Drugs Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers insulin drugs market size, insulin drugs market forecasts, major insulin drugs companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the insulin drugs market, companies in the market are investing in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), smart-device integration, and the usage of 3D-printed organs for the development of insulin drugs. Adoption of advanced technologies saves time and reduces research and development costs. AI is being used by pharmaceutical companies to read and review scientific articles, summarize them, and analyze large sets of chemical and biological data to identify better drugs dosage.

For example, Sanofi, a French pharmaceutical company, uses AI to automate medical literature reviews on type 2 diabetes. With the help of AI, the company reduced the review time from 13 minutes per paper to around one second per paper. Similarly, device integration of insulin enables the user to effectively keep track of drug delivery. With a rise in human insulin market size, Insulet Corporation launched its smart connected drug delivery device Omnipod Dash in Canada in January 2021. Omnipod Dash is an insulin management system that allows users to wirelessly control the pods to deliver and track their insulin therapy. In addition, 3D-printed organs mimic the human body to test new drugs. For instance, in June 2021, Readily3D SA, a Switzerland-based volumetric 3D bioprinter manufacturer, started to develop a 3D bio-printed mini pancreas for efficient diabetes drug testing.



The global insulin drugs market size was expected to grow from $25.88 in billion 2020 to $27.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth was mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The insulin drugs market share is expected to reach $32.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

LAST WEEK of our market research report sale! Grab your deal now.

The insulin drugs industry is highly concentrated, and the market has limited number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 75.32% of the total market in 2020. This can be due to high entry barriers along with high research and development costs associated with drug development, licensing and commercialization Novo Nordisk was the largest competitor with 36.71% of the market, followed by Sanofi S.A, Eli Lilly and Company with, Biocon Ltd with, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals with, Bioton, Wockhardt Ltd, Julphar, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical and AstraZeneca.

Request for a sample of the global insulin drugs market report

The insulin drugs market is segmented by product type into basal or long-acting insulins, pre-mixed, bolus or fast-acting insulins and intermediate and short acting; by source type into insulin analogs and human Insulin; by application into type 1, type 2 and gestational; by drug classification into branded drugs and generic drugs; by distribution channel into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and online.

The anti-diabetic drugs market growth has witnessed the launch of many new products, either to increase the company’s product offerings or to gain competitive advantage. The introduction of new product into the market can increase revenue streams, drive momentum in the brand image, and thereby increase the company’s market share. For instance, in August 2020, the Indian biopharmaceutical company, Biocon Biologics, and Mylan, a US-based pharmaceutical company, launched Semglee in the US. It is a new insulin glargine injection that controls high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes.

North America is the largest region in the insulin drugs market, accounting for 42.0% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the insulin drugs market will be Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.7% and 7.1% respectively. These will be followed by North America and Middle East.

Insulin Drugs Market Global Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide insulin drugs market overviews, insulin drugs market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, insulin drugs market segments and geographies, insulin drugs market trends, insulin drugs market drivers, insulin drugs market restraints, insulin drugs market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (First Generation Pens, Second Generation Pens (Bluetooth Enabled, USB Connected)), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings), By Usability (Prefilled, Reusable), By Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market - By Type (Pens, Injectors And Pumps, Syringes), By End Users (Hospitals, Homecare), By Pens (Reusable, Disposable), By Pumps (Tubed Pumps, Tubeless Pumps), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Diabetes Care Devices Market 2022 - By Type (Blood Glucose Test Strips, Lancing Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By End Use (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), By Product (Disposables, Instruments/Equipment), By Type Of Testing (Point Of Care Testing, Non-Point Of Care Testing), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/