Global neurology patient monitoring market estimated to reach USD 8.6 Bn by 2030 I SPER Market Research

NEW YORK, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the global neurology patient monitoring market was valued at USD 5.6 Bn in 2021 and estimated to reach USD 8.6 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2%. Rising prevalence of neurological, cardiovascular and autoimmune disorders across the world is the leading driver for the growth of global neurology patient monitoring market.

Neurological monitoring devices are used for the diagnosis of abnormal neural and electrical activity in the brain leading to neurological disorders. Neurological monitoring devices also assist in monitoring the blood flow in the arteries and veins located in the parts of the brain.

According to the WHO, the global burden of epilepsy and multiple sclerosis is expected to rise. The high incidence rates of such neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis will render high impact on the growth of Neurological patient monitoring market.

The neurology patient monitoring devices are becoming more user-friendly, cost-effective, technologically advanced and improved in functionality. Factors such as rise in demand for pre-surgery and post-surgery, rising installations in Intensive critical units will also ensure the steady growth of this market during the forecast period.

The electroencephalograph market is the largest product segment by share in this market. The large share of this segment is mainly ascribed by rising prevalence of epilepsy, Alzheimer’s and sleep disorders along with presence of high unmet medical needs. North America dominated the market by regional segmentation owing to high healthcare expenditure, supporting healthcare infrastructure, penetration of medical devices in the healthcare, rising geriatric population and growing awareness for neurological disorders.

The global Neurology patient monitoring market study provides market data by competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments and detailed analysis of key market players such as Siemens Healthineers, Compumedics, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, NeuroWave Systems, Inc, GE Healthcare.

SPER Market Research study aims to provide market dynamics, demand and supply with yearly forecast to 2030. This report provides data for growth estimates and forecasts for product segments-Devices (Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners, Computerized Tomography Scanners, Electroencephalograph Devices, Sleep Monitoring Devices, Cerebral Oximeters, Intracranial Pressure Monitors, Transcranial Doppler Devices), Accessories (Electrodes, Sensors, Batteries, Cables), Medical Condition (Traumatic brain injury, Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease, Epilepsy, Stroke), and by End user (Hospitals, Neurology Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory surgery centre, Other End users). This report also provides the data for key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This study also encompasses various drivers and restraining factors for this market for the forecast period. Various growth opportunities are also discussed in the report.

