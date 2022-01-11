Global Animal Vaccines Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Animal Vaccine Market Report to 2031. According to the Visiongain analysis, the global animal vaccines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2021-2031). Forecasts by product type (Live attenuated vaccine, Conjugate Vaccine, Inactivated vaccine, Toxoid Vaccine & others), By Vaccine Type, Companion vaccine (Feline vaccine, Canine vaccine) Livestock vaccine (Equine, Porcine, Poultry & Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) PLUS Profiles of Leading Animal Vaccines Companies PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/animal-vaccine-market/#download_sampe_div

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. Increasing ownership and awareness for companion animals, cost-effective methods to prevent animal diseases and prevalence and control of animal diseases are some of the factors driving the growth of the animal vaccines market .

COVID-19 Impact on Animal Vaccines Market

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, has completely invaded a human population, which lacks pre-existing immunity. In a bid to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns were imposed around the globe. Over 200 countries have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, on 5th December 2020, the global COVID-19 cases were 64.8 million with 1.49 fatalities. The animal vaccine market was severely affected in the first quarter of 2020 since major economies imposed a complete lockdown to contain the COVID-19. Unlocking phases boosted the growth of the animal vaccines market. However, the development of an effective vaccine is a long-term solution for COVID-19. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a small number of companion animals were reported to be infected with the COVID-19 in several countries, including the US. The CDC, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state public health and animal health officials are working together to conduct active surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 in pets, such as cats, dogs, and other small mammals, that had contacted with COVID-19 patients. With the significant development of COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trials, it is expected that in the first quarter of 2021 most of the countries will be immune.

Market Drivers

Cost-effective method to prevent animal disease

Animal vaccines are considered as the major factor in protecting animal & public health and reduce animal suffering. The vaccination enables the inefficient production of food animals to feed the growing human population, and significantly reduce the need for antibiotics to treat food and companion animals. The cost-effective method enables to prevent of animal disease, improves the efficiency of food production, and enables to reduces the transmission of zoonotic & foodborne infections to humans. The demand for animal vaccines is increasing among companion animals and enables in development of human anima bonds.

The increasing need for food safety vaccine

Animal vaccines enable to reduce the shedding of organisms, which causes foodborne diseases in humans. The vaccine may not be helpful in improvising the health of vaccinated anima, however, enables to reduce the shedding of pathogens, which may contaminate animal products for human consumption. Factors such as advanced technologies and regulatory management contribute to the availability of animal vaccines. Animal vaccines are widely accepted as promising alternatives to antibiotics, due to its safety, cost-effectiveness, and considered as easy to use in food-producing animals.

Market Opportunities

Reducing the need for antibiotics

Animal vaccines reduce the need for antibiotics to treat infections in livestock and companion animals. There is a rise in concerns about antibiotic resistance associated with the widespread use of antibiotics in animal and human medicine. The demand for animal vaccine is increasing due to easy availability and affordability coupled with increasing reliability for the animal health.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/animal-vaccine-market/#download_sampe_div

Government initiatives for animal health & safety

The government initiatives are increasing, to improvise animal health conditions caused due to the outbreak of influenza and foot-and-mouth disease, which has motivated the demand for animal vaccines. Preventing animal diseases, introducing advanced vaccine, and monitoring animal health, enhance the vital economy and safety of food supply. However, the demand to produce healthy livestock is increasing, for a safe food supply as consumption of animal-based food products is increasing globally.

Competitive Landscape

Bayer AG, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis, Virbac, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, BioVet KZ, Protein Science, Vaxxinova GmbH, Bimeda Holdings PLC, Biogenesis Bago SA, Bio-Vet and Ceva Santé Animale are some of the key players contributing into the growth of the global animal vaccines market . The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in global markets such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions. For instance, in July 2020, Zoetis collaborated with Trianni, Inc. for the development of transgenic monoclonal antibody platforms for the discovery of new veterinary treatments. In January 2020, Ceva Santé Animale signed several agreements with the Vietnam Department of Animal Health (DAH), which enables the company to accelerate the implementation of preventive health strategies, such as R&D of new vaccines. The collaboration focuses to deliver effective local Foot and Mouth disease vaccines.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Animal vaccines market and leading companies . You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Therapeutic Drugs Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.