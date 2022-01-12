NetCentrics Announces John Dillon as Senior Vice President of Business Development
Dillon Brings Extensive National Security Intelligence Experience to the Northern Virginia Government Contractor
Mr. Dillon has an expansive view of the ways in which the American government must secure our nation.”HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCentrics, a leading provider of cybersecurity services to the U.S. government, today announced that John Dillon has joined as Senior Vice President of Business Development. The Top Secret cleared professional brings more than thirty years of experience in Special Operations, Intelligence, Counterintelligence, and Intelligence Analysis in service to U.S. national security.
— Kenny Cushing, CEO
“Mr. Dillon has an expansive view of the ways in which the American government must secure our nation,” says Kenny Cushing, NetCentrics’ CEO. “He began his career serving in the military. He gained leadership experience in special operations, tactical and operational intelligence, human intelligence, and counterintelligence. His career in the private sector continues to build on this foundation. He will be an asset to NetCentrics’ continued expansion and growth in emerging technologies.”
Mr. Dillon’s most recent work in cybersecurity includes specialization in aerospace and defense. Both will inform NetCentrics’ pursuit of business opportunities. The company, known for its cybersecurity services on behalf of government and military, is moving decisively into in new and emerging technologies.
“I look forward to joining the talented experts here at NetCentrics,” says Mr. Dillon. “The highly specialized in-house knowledge is critical to success. I look forward to working together in service to the country’s national security and in pursuit of company growth,” adds Mr. Dillon.
Mr. Dillon joins NetCentrics after two years as Vice President of Business Development, Intelligence and Cyber Programs at Advanced Concepts and Technologies International (“ACT 1”) in Arlington, Virginia. Prior to that he spent several years at CACI, a defense contractor in Arlington, Virginia.
NetCentrics continues to attract top talent. In recent months the company has brought on a number of high-profile leaders into its ranks, board of directors, and advisory board. Kenny Cushing, CEO, was recently awarded a “Best CEO” award by workplace sentiment site Comparably. He joined the company in October 2021.
NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, and telecommunications for the federal government. The company hires technical experts in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com.
