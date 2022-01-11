Questex’s DSE 2022 Partners with Industry-Leading News Source, Sixteen:Nine, to Host the Digital Signage Industry Mixer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience 2022 (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, will partner with Sixteen:Nine , the well-known digital signage-focused publication, to host the Digital Signage Industry Mixer at the event. DSE takes place March 22-24, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



The annual Sixteen:Nine Mixer was a mainstay of the "old" DSE and is back again for 2022, with hundreds of industry people expected to gather to renew business friendships and create new ones.

"The Sixteen:Nine Mixer quickly grew into one of the key, must-attend business and social events of the week in Las Vegas," said Sixteen:Nine editor and founder Dave Haynes, who has organized and hosted the annual mixer since 2009. "I've seen years when all of the tickets were allocated within a day or so. This year's mixer will look much like previous years, with the longtime venue already booked and the format largely unchanged. Sixteen:Nine and its parent company Spectrio are excited to be partnering with DSE on this event.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Sixteen:Nine on this must-attend industry event,” said Marian Sandberg, VP/Market Leader for DSE at Questex. “The mixer will be a great kick-off to Digital Signage Experience this year, and it will be amazing to be back together, celebrating at an in-person event. Dave Haynes has established a clear winner with his mixer, and we’re so glad he has the confidence in us to bring it back to the new DSE. We look forward to seeing everyone there in March.”

The mixer will take place on the evening of March 21, 2022 at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas strip. Registration to attend is required, and will open online in February 2022.

For Digital Signage Industry Mixer sponsorship opportunities, contact Dave Haynes dave@sixteen-nine.net .

To learn more about DSE 2022, visit https://www.digitalsignageexperience.com/ . Early registration is now open. Register here . Stay in contact with DSE on Twitter , LinkedIn Facebook , and Instagram .

About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more. DSE takes place March 22-24, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Questex

Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About Sixteen:Nine

Sixteen:Nine has been covering the digital signage since 2006 and has a still-growing archive of some 8,400 stories about the industry. Founded by industry veteran Dave Haynes, the publication is now a product of Spectrio (spectrio.com), one of the nation’s leading customer engagement technology providers.

