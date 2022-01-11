Cloud Computing Services Market To Witness Huge Growth and Revenue Acceleration by 2025

Allied Market Research Logo

It has been estimated that an organization can save more than 35% of the annual cost by adopting cloud computing technology.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud computing technologies are of different types, namely Private cloud, Public cloud, Hybrid Cloud and community cloud. Private clouds cannot be accessed by anyone other than the authorized person and are the ones used by organizations for their personal information records. Public cloud can be accessible to all the devices using a virtual cloud. Hybrid cloud is the combination of Private and Public cloud.

The report gives an overall view of the global cloud computing services market. The global market is analyzed using Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This analysis helps in visualization of strategies used by various players in the global cloud computing services market. Drivers enabling the growth of the cloud computing services industry, limiting factors and opportunities for the same are strategically dealt with in this report. The various stakeholders involved in the value chain are thoroughly examined.

The major services provided by cloud computing technology are Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). IaaS is the most basic cloud computing model which provides physical or virtual machines and other resources. PaaS cloud providers deliver a computing platform such as an operating system. Finally, SaaS cloud provides access to application software and databases.

The giants involved in the most promising cloud computing services market can be listed as Amazon Web Services, Akamai Technologies, Cisco Systems, Google Inc., IBM Corp, Hewlett Packet, Dell, Microsoft Corp., VM-Ware and Yahoo Inc.

However, data security is the key restraint for the growth of the cloud computing services market as organizations believe that their data is more secure in the in-house data centers rather than on a virtual cloud network. Especially, the small and medium scale organizations are more skeptical about cloud technology, which leads to the low adoption rate of the technology. The biggest challenge for the growth in the adoption rate of the cloud computing technology is to increase the awareness about its security aspects.

Key Benefits

• Highlights decision making process by offering cloud computing services market analysis based on the current market situation, expected future trends and market intelligence.

• Identification of the market factors in various geographic regions to understand business opportunities.

• Analysis of the market based on various segments and forecast of the same from 2013 to 2020 with 2012 as the base year.

• Identification of key investment pockets for various deployment types, services and geographies.

• Identification of key players and their strategic moves.

