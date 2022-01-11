PORTEIRO Marketplace launches to make buying, finding, and selling services simple
BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PORTEIRO Marketplace launches to make buying, finding, and selling services simple!" PORTEIRO - “The simplest way to find, buy or sell a service,” is an all-new business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) Lifestyle Management Marketplace that solves the inconvenience of managing personal care for busy professionals and individuals and helps solo entrepreneurs and small business owners affordably sell services PORTEIRO Press Release Video.
“Busy professionals and individuals lack an effortless way to have personal care services provided at times convenient for them, and we’re proud that PORTEIRO will play a role in helping these consumers find and buy personalized services anytime, anywhere.” said Arthur L. Burris, Jr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SCHEJ, Inc. He added, “Small businesses are at the core of our economy, and we’re proud that PORTEIRO will play a role in helping solo entrepreneurs and these organizations affordably sell services.”
Before PORTEIRO, the lifestyle productivity of busy professionals and individuals was being impacted by searching, asking for referrals, scheduling, and commuting to local service providers for services based on their availability. Additionally, there are 464K lifestyle apps in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in which none offer personalization, the average service delivery fees are 15% and with the coronavirus pandemic, health and personal safety is important.
Furthermore, service providers spend an average of $400 monthly USD in lead generation fees, pay 15% average commissions for sales and 3% average credit/debit card fees to process and receive payments. Additionally, there are 563K business apps in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and small businesses utilize numerous tools to manage their business.
What makes PORTEIRO different from other services marketplace apps is that PORTEIRO solves the inconvenience of managing personal care for busy professionals and individuals, whom we call Members, by helping find and buy personalized services anytime, anywhere, resulting in receiving the “Gift of Time.”
PORTEIRO helps solves the costs of selling services for service providers, whom we call Partners, by reducing costs of doing business and eliminating fees to receive and process payments, “Maximizing the Business Value” of their services.
More specifically, PORTEIRO is going to:
Reduce search and schedule time for Members to manage their lifestyle.
Enable Member personalization of service needs, requests on-demand, scheduling and paying for services in-app, with affordable service and delivery fees.
Reduce service delivery fees for Members by up to 55%, paying less than 7% average in convenience fees per transaction.
Reduce health and personal safety concerns for Members by performing criminal background checks on 100% of all potential Partners conducted by our Risk Management Partner.
Reduce lead generation fees for Partners by up to 97%, paying less than $12 average monthly USD in subscription fees.
Reduce costs of sales for Partners by up to 55%, paying less than 7% average in marketplace commissions per transaction
Eliminate fees for Partners to process and receive payments.
SCHEJ, Inc.’s Founder and CEO, Arthur L. Burris, Jr., emphasized the company’s mission is, “Connecting Members and Partners to Transact Anytime, Anywhere and Generate a Societal Impact.”
PORTEIRO translated from Brazilian Portuguese into English means “concierge,” is a Lifestyle Management (B2B2C) mobile marketplace designed for both Android and iOS devices that facilitates the exchange of services offered by service providers to busy professionals and individuals. Service providers are local solo entrepreneurs and small business owners whom we call Partners, who will provide scheduled, or on-demand requested services by our Members (busy professionals and individuals) to be fulfilled at an individual’s location of choice (home, office, other location, or on-location), anytime, anywhere.
About SCHEJ, Inc.
SCHEJ, Inc. is a social impacting technology corporation introducing PORTEIRO – “The simplest way to find, buy, or sell a service.” Their mission is “Connecting Members and Partners to Transact Anytime, Anywhere and Generate a Societal Impact.” One of their success measures is a “Return to Society Contribution to Service Transaction Ratio of 2:1,” contributing up to 1% of proceeds from every transaction in support of various local and global social causes.
Subscription Plans, Convenience and Marketplace Fees
We charge a monthly subscription fee and take a commission on each transaction. The commission for Partners is called a Marketplace Fee and for Members, a Convenience Fee which is charged based on service order size.
Availability and Pricing
PORTEIRO is available as a free download in the United States (U.S.) only at this time from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
PORTEIRO Partner plans start at $0.00 (USD) monthly with a 12% Marketplace Fee; $9.99 (USD) monthly with a 9% Marketplace Fee; $19.99 (USD) monthly with a 6% Marketplace Fee; and $179.88 (USD) annually with no Marketplace Fees.
PORTEIRO Member plans start at $0.00 (USD) monthly with a 12% Convenience Fee; $9.99 (USD) monthly with a 9% Convenience Fee; $19.99 (USD) monthly with a 6% Convenience Fee; and $179.88 (USD) annually with no Convenience Fees.
Applicable state and local sales taxes are charged.
PORTEIRO availability for mobile devices users in all other countries will be announced in 2022 on https://porteiro.com/
PORTEIRO translated from Brazilian Portuguese into English means “concierge,” is a Lifestyle Management (B2B2C) mobile marketplace designed for both Android and iOS devices that facilitates the exchange of services offered by service providers to busy professionals and individuals. Service providers are local solo entrepreneurs and small business owners whom we call Partners, who will provide scheduled, or on-demand requested services by our Members (busy professionals and individuals) to be fulfilled at an individual’s location of choice (home, office, other location, or on-location), anytime, anywhere.
