Kelli Christina Discusses Her Story of Resilience in Running a Medical Staffing Firm

Kelli Christina is a recruitment specialist, public speaker, and international best selling author who runs a permanent medical staffing company, KD-Staffing. Her training and keynote session, "Recruitment Is An Art," is sought after by sales and recruitment professionals, and in 2022 and beyond, she hopes to expand her business and help as many people as possible achieve success. She has a passion to "make a positive difference" in today's society.

How did you get started with your business?

Christina says she got into the restaurant business at a very young age, and after studying business, hotel and restaurant management at the University of North Texas; her fifteen year management career eventually evolved into launching her own medical staffing firm in 2007. At the age of 30, she pivoted into what has since become a 21-year stretch of success in healthcare recruitment and placement.

Tell us more about KD-Staffing.

Whether you're a boss or you're working for one, Christina notes, you’re going to face complications and challenges throughout your career. Kelli Christina has ten years of restaurant management and 21 plus years in recruitment and managing staffing teams and operations. She has won multiple sales awards throughout her career. She started her own medical business staffing company, KD-Staffing, in 2007 just prior to the 2008 recession. Through a period of ups and downs, Christina’s business persevered, focusing solely on hospital staffing and creating a niche for itself among nurses, nursing managers and directors, physicians and other medical professionals wishing to find and maintain roles in hospital settings.

She explains that the company works on contingency, which means it doesn't get paid unless its job is complete, ensuring a high level of excellence across the board. As of right now, she says, the focus is primarily on nursing roles.



What inspired you to write your book, "Riding The Executive Roller Coaster: Medical Staffing Cases"?

Christina says the characters in her book are fictional, but its events are inspired by real life, litigation, legal and public documents including many things she’s experienced firsthand. The character of Katherine Lane is based on Christina herself, and its arc follows the character from 2010 through 2018. This best-selling book has been given all sorts of labels, she notes, ranging from “novel” and “memoir” to “notebook” and “soap opera” given its twists, turns, ups and downs.

How did you come up with the book title?

“Everyone's life is like a rollercoaster, where they see hardships and success,” Christina says, noting that her life has been no exception. Having experienced many years of executive-level success as well as homelessness; she says the book is about the humiliation and determination it took to reopen her staffing business in 2015. Can you “do what it takes” to overcome life problems and challenges?

What's next for you and the company?

During the pandemic, Christina notes the company has suffered from its own staffing issues, and she plans to bounce back as quickly as possible and branch out, making the company and its staff stronger, as she continues to promote her international best selling book.

To learn more, visit www.kdstaffing.org and www.kellidenneheychristina.com.

