The Most Interesting Dog In The World Passed Away Due To Health Issues
Jedi who is lovingly called “The Most Interesting Dog In The World” has passed away at age 12.
An Alaskan Malamute named Jedi that was lovingly dubbed "The Most Interesting Dog In The World" has become one with the Force. The 12-year old canine passed away after navigating through health issues for several months.
Over the past ten years, Jedi was one of a few canine actors that worked from time to time on film and television productions in and around Wilmington. He made his television debut on an episode of “Under The Dome” on CBS, and then went on to work in an episode on the FOX series “Sleepy Hollow”. Before his retirement in early 2020, Jedi filmed on the upcoming American horror thriller film “The Georgetown Project”, starring Russell Crowe. In addition to film and TV, Jedi filmed in a couple of local commercials and independent media projects. He was celebrated by his fans last year when his image was used on a beverage label for Jones Soda Company.
“Jedi brought an extra ray of light wherever he went. He truly was an amazing K9 that will be missed by so many”, replied Monty Hobbs, a film producer familiar with the dog’s media career.
In Spring of 2010, Jedi was rescued at an animal shelter in Conroe, Texas by his owner, David Pascua, with the help of The Texas Alaskan Malamute Rescue. Shortly thereafter, Jedi and his owner moved to Wilmington and their great adventure together began. As a rescue dog owner, David got involved with animal-oriented charitable causes. One such organization is Canines & Couture, founded by Bridgett Rowley and Kelly Barnes. Jedi participated in their annual Canine & Couture Pup Fashion Show, with its purpose to create awareness around the lack of puppy mill legislation in North Carolina and promote animal adoption. David and Jedi also participated and donated to events organized by Canines For Service, whose mission is "empowering people with disabilities to achieve greater independence and enhanced quality of life through the services of specially trained assistance dogs."
Jedi’s story of a dog’s bond with his owner and his most interesting life in and around the community has touched the lives that knew and loved him. “I’m grateful to believe that Jedi made a positive influence on all that encountered him and inspired many who followed his unique adventures and experiences”, replied David, Jedi’s master.
