Loudspeaker Market Registers 7.1% as Adoption of Stereo Systems Grows in Vehicles: Future Market Insights
Global Loudspeaker Market Expected to Grow Steadily in the Coming Years Owing to the Growth of the Music Streaming MarketJUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest survey by FMI provides a compilation of first-hand information about the factors affecting the growth in loudspeaker market. It also offers refines sales projection across various market segments in terms of deployment, speaker design, and type. The report also offers detailed information about the price points of loudspeaker manufacturers for coming decade.
As per an exhaustive study by FMI, the global loudspeaker market will total US$ 3,461 Mn in 2021. Increasing popularity of digital audio devices coupled with growing customer spending on multimedia systems is propelling the demand in the market.
Music industry is experiencing immense growth across the globe, owing to the rising penetration of smartphones and internet along with the introduction of music streaming platforms such as Spotify, and others. Driven by this, the loudspeaker market is projected to contribute for around 35% share in the speaker market.
In addition, increasing number of music concerts and international musical festivals, such as Sunburn, is increasing the demand for music devices & equipment such as loudspeakers. This is anticipated to augment the demand in loudspeaker market at 7.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.
Loudspeakers such as stereo systems are increasingly being installed in automotive vehicles to enhance the driving experience. Hence, increasing sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles are expected to skyrocket the demand for stereo systems in the forthcoming years.
Several market players are aiming at launching new products to capitalize on the existing opportunity. For instance, in June 2020, Sony announced launching a new range of touch screen audio systems, Sony XAV Extra Bass with built-in 4-channel amplifier. A slew of such product launches is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of nearly 5,639.1 Mn by 2028.
In terms of deployment, the outdoor segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market between 2022 and 2028. Increasing installation of outdoor music systems in theaters, restaurants, clubs, public events, and others is the factor favoring the growth in the segment.
“Leading manufacturers are extensively investing in multimedia technology innovation and novel feature enhancements such as 360-degree audio and voice assistance to uncover increased applications of loudspeakers. This is expected to facilitate the growth in the market,” says a FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from Loudspeaker Market Study
The U.S. is forecast to continue dominating the market in North America, accounting for around 73.7% of the revenue share through 2028.
China is anticipated to account for a significant share in the loudspeaker market, expanding at 7.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.
The U.K. is estimated to register a swift growth in Europe market, owing to the increasing customer spending on multimedia systems.
Japan is expected to emerge as a highly attractive loudspeaker market, accounting for more than 7.2% of the total sales over the assessment period.
Among type verticals, the soundbar segment is projected to exhibit rapid growth in the market, accounting for nearly 14.9% of the demand share by 2028.
Key Drivers
Increasing access to streaming systems such as Bluetooth & Wi-Fi and introduction of fully wireless portables with hassle-free connection technology is augmenting the sales of portables loudspeakers.
Growing inclination towards installation of sophisticated home theater systems and increasing number of smart homes equipped with connected devices are factors propelling the demand across the indoor segment.
Key Restraints
High cost of loudspeakers with diaphragm compared to the one without diaphragm is hindering the sales across the with diaphragm segment.
Implementation of stringent regulation regarding sound pollution across the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan is restraining the growth in the market.
Competitive Landscape
As per Future Market Insights, the top ten companies in the global loudspeaker market is estimated to account for 55% to 65% of the total sales in 2021.
Leading players are focusing on launching new products with innovative features to strengthen its product portfolio and gain competitive edge. Some of the companies are entering into collaboration, partnership, and acquisition with other industry player to expand its customer base.
For instance,
In August 2018, Bose, an American manufacturing company, announced launching two new smart sound bars - Bose Sound Bar 500 and Bose Sound Bar 700, for music and home theaters. These smart sound bars are integrated with Air Play 2 and Amazon Alexa for easy streaming from Apple devices. The product launch has assisted the company to strengthen its footprint in the market.
In January 2018, JBL, an American manufacturer of audio equipment announced introducing an updated version of its renowned loudspeaker, i.e. JBL L100 at International CES 2018. The new version of speakers is incorporated with improved transducer, crossover network design, and enclosure tuning.
Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:
Bose Corporation
Harman International
Yamaha Corporation
Klipsch Group
LG Electronics Inc.
Sony Corporation
Logitech International S.A
Panasonic Corporation
Sound United LLC
Creative Technology Ltd.
Bowers & Wilkins
More Valuable Insights on Loudspeaker Market
FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global loudspeaker market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2022 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in loudspeaker market with detailed segmentation:
By Deployment,
Indoor
Outdoor
By Speaker Design,
With Diaphragm
Without Diaphragm
By Type,
Portable Loudspeakers
Soundbars
Home Theatre Arrays
Multimedia Systems
Stereo Systems
Others
By Region,
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
SEA and other of APAC
Japan
China
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Key Questions Covered in the Report
The report offers insight into loudspeaker market demand outlook for the forecast period 2022-2028
The market study also highlights projected sales growth for loudspeaker market between 2022 and 2028
Loudspeaker market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
Loudspeaker market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others
