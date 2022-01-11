Isopthalic Acid Market Demand and Growth Rate to Reach USD 2.37 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

An increase in demand for PET bottle resins and unsaturated polyester resins are the major factors influencing market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Isopthalic Acid market is expected to reach USD 2.37 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Isophthalic acid is an aromatic colorless organic compound which serves as an isomer of terepthalic acid and phthalic acid and is industrially manufactured by the oxidizing meta-xylene. There is an increase in the demand for PET bottle and containers among end-user especially in companies manufacturing soft drinks, detergents, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products among others. PET also finds application in the production of water resistant papers. This increased demand of PTE is forecasted to boost the market growth.

A rise in the use of unsaturated polyester resin for use in water tanks, pipes and marine & automotive industries is also one of the major factors driving the market growth. One of the major factors restricting the market growth is the mandating of stringent regulations and policies. The EPA and REACH have framed certain stringent regulations and policies which are likely to hinder the market growth.

To receive a sample copy of the global Isopthalic Acid market report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1191

Top Companies Listed in the Market Report:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Lotte Chemical Corporation, British Petroleum, Exxonmobil, Perstorp, Total Petrochemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, Koch Chemical Company, AG International Chemical Company Inc. and Versalis S.P.A among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Technical grade isopthalic acid is estimated to observe the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period due to the extensive use of this grade of isopthalic acid in industries and laboratories.

• Powder form is estimated to have a significant growth rate of CAGR 6.1% in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising application of powder form in various industrial manufacturing process.

• The largest contribution to the market share is by the application segment of PET copolymers with a growth rate of CAGR 6.0% in the forecast period. The PET Copolymers are used in the manufacturing of PET bottle resins used in the manufacturing of soft drink bottles & packaging of cosmetics and detergents among other applications.

• The packaging industry is projected to hold the largest market share with a growth rate of CAGR 6.1% in the forecast period owing to a rising application of isopthalic acid in production of material used in manufacturing of packaging items for various industries.

• Asia Pacific holds the largest market and is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.2%. This can be attributed chiefly to an increase in production of PET bottle resins and unsaturated polyester resins in countries like China and India.

Download Summary: https://reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1191

The North America market would witness a slow growth in the consumption of isopthalic acid. The market growth of the isopthalic acid in North America is chiefly contributed by the rising production of PET bottle resin in the United States. In Europe market would be more restricted due to stiff competition from the supply of material for PET bottle resin from counties in the Middle East region.

Key points covered in the report:

• The report presents a detailed study of the global Isopthalic Acid market

• It specializes in the study of the major market dynamics including driving and restraining market growth, latest product trends, and latest technological advancements

• Includes market classification based on product type, application spectrum, and end-use landscape, and distribution channel

• Major focus on the latest product developments, new techniques incorporated, and company profiles of leading players in the market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global isopthalic acid market on the basis of type, physical state, grade, application, end-use industry and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

99% Pure

5% Pure

Others

Physical State Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Crystal

Powder

Liquid

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Industrial

Technical

Reagent

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

PET Copolymer

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Surface Coating Resins

Amorphous Polyamide Resins

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Paint

Coating

Plastic

Packaging

Chemical

Automotive

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1191

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Aerosol Valves Market@ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aerosol-valves-market

Piperylene Market@ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/piperylene-market

Basalt Fiber Market @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/basalt-fiber-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.