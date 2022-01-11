Femtocell Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2028

Technological advancements and reduction in cost of femtocell devices are the two major factors driving the femtocell market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing number of Smartphone users has given rise to the need of fast, reliable and seamless network connectivity. Femtocell is a technology that can deliver cost effective and efficient network service. Increased adoption of broadband services and mobile phone usage for video conferencing, software/music downloading and online gaming are driving the growth femtocell market. Advancement in equipments and their capacity are the main factors to be analyzed by companies before adopting femtocell devices.

Due to the cost involved in installing femtocell devices, the Asia-Pacific region is not readily accepting the femtocell technology. Lack of awareness is also acting as a restraint for the market growth in Asia-Pacific region. Emerging technologies such as LTE 4G technology is dominating the developed economics. This report provides an in-depth intelligence on key strategies adopted by top companies engaged in manufacturing and service providing of femtocell devices.

According to a new report by Allied Market Research titled "Femtocell Market (Types, Technology, Applications and Geography) - Global Analysis, Trends & Forecast through 2020," global femtocell market grew to a market size of $304.8 million in 2013, and expected to attain a market size of $3,712 million by 2020.

Femtocells are chiefly used in commercial, consumer and public access areas. However, it is largely used in home based connections to enhance the mobile network. In 2012, more than 30% of the mobile calls originated from home users and it is expected that in next few years, majority of voice calls packet data would originate from home settings. Rise in disposable income levels, advancement in network technologies such as 4G, are some driving factors of femtocell market in residential application. However, high cost of femtocell for home applications and lack of awareness for femtocell technology is hindering the growth of femtocell market.

Femtocell technology market is segmented into two categories, namely SIP/IMS technology and IU-H technology. The technology market is majorly driven by increased application for IMS technology in small and medium enterprises and reduction in cost of IU-H technology. Increases in applications of IMS/SIP femtocell among residential users have increased the growth of femtocell devices. IU-H technology has a major market share compared to SIP technology due to its multiple applications in networking services.

Major industry players - China Mobile Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc, Ericsson Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Nokia Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Vodafone Group Plc., and ZTE Corporation.

