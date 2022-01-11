Data Loss Prevention Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

Data Loss Prevention Market Report

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) stands for the various tools and processes that are utilized to detect and prevent data breaches, exfiltration, unauthorized access to sensitive data, etc. It is used to classify numerous kinds of data, monitor and filter data streams on corporate networks, control endpoint activities, hold data on the cloud, etc. DLP also assists in ensuring regulatory compliance and auditing requirements and in identifying areas of weakness and anomalies for forensics and incident response. As a result, several organizations rely on DLP solutions to protect and secure their data systems and to comply with the relevant regulations.

Global Data Loss Prevention Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of DLP software to aid organizations in defending against illicit data leakages and transfers is one of the key factors driving the data loss prevention market. Furthermore, the rising utilization of DLP tools by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to achieve data visibility, protect personally identifiable information, enforce security in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) environments, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the expanding requirement for DLP across the healthcare sector to safeguard Protected Health Information (PHI) is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing usage of online banking services is catalyzing the demand for DLP solutions in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector to protect payment card information and sensitive personal data of the customers. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the data loss prevention market in the coming years.

Global Data Loss Prevention Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Absolute Software Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Digital Guardian (HelpSystems LLC), Forcepoint, Gtb Technologies Inc., McAfee Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Thales Group, Trend Micro Inc., Trustwave Holdings (Singapore Telecommunications Limited) and Zecurion.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Data Center DLP

• Endpoint DLP

• Network DLP

Breakup by Services:

• Managed Security Services

• Training and Education

• Consulting

• System Integration and Installation

• Threat and Risk Assessment

Breakup by Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• On-premises

• Cloud Data Loss Protection

Breakup by Application:

• Cloud Storage

• Encryption

• Policy Standards and Procedures

• Web and Email Protection

• Others

Breakup by Industry:

• Healthcare

• Retail and Logistics

• Defense and Intelligence

• Public Utilities and Government Bodies

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

