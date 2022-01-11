Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,316 in the last 365 days.

D. Parker Moring, Jr. Earns MAI Designation from Appraisal Institute

D. Parker Moring, Jr. MAI

D. Parker Moring, Jr. MAI

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D. Parker Moring, Jr. of Valbridge Property Advisors l South Louisiana has earned the prestigious MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute, signifying their high level of experience in the evaluation of commercial and other types of properties. Valbridge Property Advisors is the largest independent commercial real estate appraisal firms in the U.S.

Mr. Moring received his Bachelor of Arts from Hampden Sydney College and his MBA from the Universidad Austral. He is an avid hunter and the father of three. Mr. Moring has been an appraiser with Valbridge Property Advisors since 2013. Prior to his career as an appraiser, Parker was the Commercial Manager for the Mediterranean/Red Sea Division of Tidewater Marine, Inc.

The MAI designation is achieved upon the successful completion of a graduate-level curriculum that includes a comprehensive exam, successful presentation of a demonstration report, and 4,500 hours of qualifying experience. Designees must abide by both the appraisal profession’s Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) and the Appraisal Institute’s Standards of Professional Practice and Code of Ethics.

Valbridge (www.valbridge.com) specializes in all types of property and land including office, industrial, retail, multifamily, lodging/hospitality and other special-purpose properties. Specialty services include portfolio valuation; REO/foreclosure evaluation; real estate market and feasibility analysis; property and lease comparables, including lease review; property tax assessment and appeal support services; valuations and analysis of property under eminent domain proceedings; valuation of property for insurance, estate planning and trusteeship, including fractional interest valuation for gifting and IRS purposes; and litigation support, including expert witness testimony.

More Information About Valbridge

Valbridge Property Advisors is the largest commercial property valuation and advisory services firms in the U.S., with 80 office locations, 200+ MAI-designated appraisers and more than 675 staff across the nation. Valbridge provides independent appraisal services consistent with the highest industry standards of practice. Each office is independently owned and operated. Valbridge is expanding in the U.S. and internationally. Real estate valuation services firms interested in participation opportunities should contact the company at 888.981.2029. For more information, please visit www.valbridge.com.

###

Arthur Schwertz
Valbridge Property Advisors | South Louisiana
+1 504-541-5101
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

D. Parker Moring, Jr. Earns MAI Designation from Appraisal Institute

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.