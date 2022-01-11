D. Parker Moring, Jr. Earns MAI Designation from Appraisal Institute
EINPresswire.com/ -- D. Parker Moring, Jr. of Valbridge Property Advisors l South Louisiana has earned the prestigious MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute, signifying their high level of experience in the evaluation of commercial and other types of properties. Valbridge Property Advisors is the largest independent commercial real estate appraisal firms in the U.S.
Mr. Moring received his Bachelor of Arts from Hampden Sydney College and his MBA from the Universidad Austral. He is an avid hunter and the father of three. Mr. Moring has been an appraiser with Valbridge Property Advisors since 2013. Prior to his career as an appraiser, Parker was the Commercial Manager for the Mediterranean/Red Sea Division of Tidewater Marine, Inc.
The MAI designation is achieved upon the successful completion of a graduate-level curriculum that includes a comprehensive exam, successful presentation of a demonstration report, and 4,500 hours of qualifying experience. Designees must abide by both the appraisal profession’s Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) and the Appraisal Institute’s Standards of Professional Practice and Code of Ethics.
Valbridge (www.valbridge.com) specializes in all types of property and land including office, industrial, retail, multifamily, lodging/hospitality and other special-purpose properties. Specialty services include portfolio valuation; REO/foreclosure evaluation; real estate market and feasibility analysis; property and lease comparables, including lease review; property tax assessment and appeal support services; valuations and analysis of property under eminent domain proceedings; valuation of property for insurance, estate planning and trusteeship, including fractional interest valuation for gifting and IRS purposes; and litigation support, including expert witness testimony.
More Information About Valbridge
Valbridge Property Advisors is the largest commercial property valuation and advisory services firms in the U.S., with 80 office locations, 200+ MAI-designated appraisers and more than 675 staff across the nation. Valbridge provides independent appraisal services consistent with the highest industry standards of practice. Each office is independently owned and operated. Valbridge is expanding in the U.S. and internationally. Real estate valuation services firms interested in participation opportunities should contact the company at 888.981.2029. For more information, please visit www.valbridge.com.
