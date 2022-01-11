Size & Share of AI in Fintech Market 2021-2030 And Anticipated To Reach USD 39.87 Billion By 2030

Global AI in Fintech Market to surpass USD 39.87 billion by 2030 from USD 8.9 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 36.81% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “AI in Fintech Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 39.87 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the Global AI in Fintech Market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 36.81% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, due to the increasing number of internet users, fintech is one of the fastest-growing industries on the planet. Users are rapidly migrating to mobile devices to conduct similar activities and transactions, resulting in an increase in the number of internet users. As a result of the increased risk of cyber-attacks from fraud, the use of artificial intelligence will expand over the forecast period. An potential for AI in the fintech industry is the increased use of AI-enabled technologies solutions in the capital market.

“In the finance industry, AI is used to look at a person's overall financial health by examining cash accounts, credit accounts, and investment accounts, keeping up with real-time adjustments, and then creating personalized recommendations based on new incoming data. Banks and fintech companies have benefited from AI and machine learning because they can process large volumes of data about customers. This data and knowledge is then compared to arrive at conclusions about what services consumers want, which has helped in the development of customer relationships. Furthermore, the number of start-ups in the fintech industry is rapidly increasing. These companies are also interested in using Artificial Intelligence to simplify and extend their operations. In addition, as brick and mortar retailers continue to face difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many merchants are turning to point-of-sale financing as a possible new source of revenue, which is expected to increase the growth of the AI in fintech market”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global AI in Fintech Market: Key Players

• Google

• IBM Corporation

• Inbenta Technologies Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• IPsoft Inc.

• Amazon Web Services

• ComplyAdvantage

• Nuance Communications, Inc.

• Salesforce, inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The financial sector continues to be ahead of the curve in terms of adopting emerging technology. JP Morgan is one of the first big banks to embrace new innovations like blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a paradigm-shifting technology that is transforming the financial sector in a seamless manner. Accurate decision making, automated customer service, claim processing, insurance management, fraud prevention, virtual financial assistance, predictive analysis, and other applications of AI in the Fintech market. Customers benefit from real-time account access, customized financial advice, managing deposits, making micro-investments, expense monitoring, budgeting, and other services provided by banks and other financial institutions. The main advantage of AI in Fintech is that it enhances the customer experience. Customers' demands are met in real-time by AI in Fintech.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global AI in Fintech Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global AI in Fintech market is segmented by components into Solution and Services. Global Business Process Management as a Service market is segmented by deployment Cloud and On-premise. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

AI in Fintech Market Segments:

By Component:

• Solution

• Services

By Deployment:

• Cloud

• On-premise

