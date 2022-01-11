Hyperpigmentation Treatment Devices Market is Projected to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR by 2028 | Cutera, Hologic, Lutronic

Hyperpigmentation Treatment Devices Market

New Research Study "Hyperpigmentation Treatment Devices Market, By End User (Beauty Centers, Dermatology Clinics, and Others), By Product Type (Laser Devices (Ablative Fractionated Resurfacing Lasers, Non-Ablative Fractionated Resurfacing Lasers, Picosecond lasers, and Q-Switch Lasers), Intense Pulsed Light Devices, LED Devices, Radiofrequency Devices, and Others), and By Region (North America, Africa, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Europe), and is approximated to have a market valuation of US$ 1,150 million in 2017 and is expected to manifest a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2026, as mentioned in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights

Drivers:

The rising number of non-surgical, device-based methods for the treatment of hyperpigmentation had anticipated propelling the growth of the hyperpigmentation treatment devices market

The growing majority of skin-related concerns such as acne, hyperpigmentation, scar, stretch marks, and sun-damaged skin would result in expanded usage of minimally intrusive, non-surgical, device-based skin resurfacing techniques, thereby propelling the development of the hyperpigmentation treatment devices market. Based on the report published by the American Society for Plastic Surgeons regarding Plastic Surgery Statistics, photo rejuvenation, commonly known as intense pulse light (IPL) therapy, is one of the most famous non-invasive ornamental techniques for skin resurfacing, which may include hyperpigmentation, in the American market. In 2017, around 667,561 operations were conducted in the American regional market.

The report also stated that, in 2016 and 2017, roughly 586,662 and 587,903 laser skin resurfacing operations were performed in the regional market. This procedure contained both ablative and non-ablative laser therapy. Raising numbers like this in skin refacing techniques had anticipated driving the growth of the hyperpigmentation treatment devices market.

Based on the Global Aesthetic Survey Results by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery issued in 2017, in 2016, overall, 2,545,922 skin rejuvenation procedures were performed globally.

Market Insights:

Based on the analysis by Coherent Market Insights, raising senior inhabitants might cause the elevated demand for skin resurfacing and reduction of dark spots from hyperpigmentation. It had anticipated propelling the market growth in the forthcoming period. Based on the world population possibilities statement published in 2017, the seniority of the age of people has been rising globally. In total, 962 million individuals were reported aged over 60 across the world, which includes 13% of the world population. This number will advance up to 1.3 billion in 2025, with a growing rate of 3% annually.

The senior population hardly encounters skin-related issues such as post-menopause pigmentation, which directs to the more increased need for minimally intrusive aesthetic techniques. Based on the report published by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery’s national data bank in 2016, from 1996 to 2016, nearly 1,263% of growth was demonstrated in skin-related cosmetic practices among senior citizens.

Multiple developers are releasing modern technologies and endorsing the usage of laser-based devices had anticipated driving the development of the hyperpigmentation treatment devices market. In January 2018, Korea-based Lutronic established a modern laser gadget Lase MD for skin rejuvenation. It contains a 1,927 nm Thulium laser for providing customized skin resurfacing to patients of all ages and skin-type.

The laser-based instruments make micro-channels with minimal disturbance to the outer coating of the skin, stratum corneum, and vacate the tissues undamaged for more suitable permeability and rapid recovery. In April 2017, the BISON MEDICAL’s CYMA hospital CO2 laser system got estimated funding of 510(k) from the FDA. It creates a steady market that includes the growing amount of skin cosmetic procedures for this laser system per year.

Key Players:

Major companies working in the global hyperpigmentation treatment devices market include Alma Lasers, Ltd., AMI, BISON MEDICAL, Cutera Inc., Fotona D.O.O., Hologic, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, Lynton Lasers Ltd., EL.En. S.p.A., Sciton, Inc., Solta Medical Inc., Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., and Syneron Medical Ltd.

