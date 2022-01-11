Autonomous Tractors Market Industry Growth, Top Key Players and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2025

Continuous inflow of new, innovative & technologically advanced autonomous tractors offer lucrative opportunities for growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous tractors are self-driving mechanical farming vehicle that perform various agricultural applications with the help of advanced technology. There is an increase in demand for the machine, owing to the rise in demand for more food globally. In addition, huge benefits offered by the tractors and increased income of farmers by use of these tractors are expected to propel the market growth.

The factors that are responsible for driving the market growth include enhanced productivity and great accuracy offered by autonomous tractors. Moreover, growing demand for more food in the developing countries due to large population, significant development of autonomous tractors to perform rigorous farming tasks such as tillage & harvesting, and the encouragement & initiatives provided by the government to adopt autonomous tractors boost the market growth. However, high initial investment and maintenance costs of autonomous tractors impede the growth of the market. Conversely, novel advancements in technology and the introduction of drones in agriculture are expected to create new opportunities for market growth.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4479

GPS segment to be dominant through 2025

Among components, the GPS segment dominated the market in 2016 and is likely to achieve a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. This is due to its ability to navigate as well as auto-steer the vehicles. However, the others segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the capability of radar and LiDAR to detect obstacles and the ability of telematics to monitor the autonomous vehicles. The report also analyzes components such as sensor, vision system, and others.

Tillage segment to grow at a significant rate through 2025

Based on applications, the tillage segment generated the highest revenue in 2016 and is estimated to grow at the rate of 20.7% through the forecast period, 2018-2025. The report also provides an analysis of other applications such as harvesting, seed sowing, irrigation, spraying, and fertilizing.

Enquire for Discounts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4479

LAMEA to achieve the fastest growth through 2025

North America generated more than half of the market share in 2016. However, LAMEA is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 26% during the forecast period, 2018 - 2025. The other regions covered in the study include Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Prominent Industry Players

The key players profiled in this report are AGCO Corporation, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., Autonomous Tractor Corporation, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, KINZE Manufacturing, Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trimble, and Yanmar.