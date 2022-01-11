Radiology Information System (RIS) Market expected to a CAGR of 9.0% during the period of 2019 to 2025 at US$ 1,620.5 Mn
EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
A Radiology Information System (RIS) is a computer program that records patient records and images. Most of these systems are cloud-integrated, which means that authorized users can view patient records, images, and reports. Transparency among staff, medical staff, and administrators makes workflow more efficient. Additionally, the RIS makes it easier for radiologist-to-physician communication and collaboration.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
Increasing launch of RIS-related programs is expected to propel growth of the global radiology information system market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Wellbeing Software, a RIS provider, launched its Connected Radiology Program to help radiology departments share resources, improve workflows and address the issue of reporting backlogs.
Moreover, increasing adoption of RIS is also expected to propel growth of the global radiology information system market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2018, eRAD received contact to deploy eRAD RIS and Speech Recognition at InMed Diagnostic of Coral Springs, a multi-modality imaging provider in the U.S. Similarly, in February 2019, Radiology Associates of Albuquerque, a provider of diagnostic imaging services in the U.S. selected MedInformatix to deploy a new RIS.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
Development of novel IoT technologies that operate along with RIS is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global radiology information system market. For instance, in April 2020, MedInformatix, a health IT company, launched Wait in Car, a new mobile-friendly application that allows patients to wait in the safety of their automobiles for assigned medical appointments. The app integrates with RIS platforms and electronic health record (EHR) to provide the service.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global radiology information system market, owing to increasing adoption of RIS. For instance, in June 2019, RamSoft Inc. received order from Washington Open MRI for its PowerServer RIS/PACS to unify its diagnostic imaging workflow into a single database solution in its six facilities across the state of Maryland U.S. Similarly, in February 2019, Welch Road Imaging, a medical diagnostic imaging center in the U.S. integrated RamSoft PowerServer RIS/PACS with openDoctor.
Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the global radiology information system market, owing to increasing adoption of RIS. For instance, in April 2019, Sectra, a Sweden-based medical imaging vendor, signed a contract with The New South Wales Ministry of Health to provide an enterprise RIS across 11 local health districts and specialty networks.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
Lack of proper healthcare infrastructure and low healthcare expenditure in emerging economies is expected to limit growth of the market. For instance, according to World Bank, health expenditure per capita in Brazil declined from US$ 1,288 in 2011 to US$ 1,015 in 2016.
𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Globally, as of 6:18pm CET, 4 January 2022, there have been 290,959,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,446,753 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 3 January 2022, a total of 8,693,832,171 vaccine doses have been administered. The emergence of Covid-19 has led to various collaboration to provide their expertise during the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in April 2020, Wellbeing Software collaborated with Behold.ai, through which the Behold.ai’s artificial intelligence-based red dot algorithm will be used with Wellbeing Software’s Cris, a RIS, for fast-track diagnosis of COVID-19 in U.K.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
North America region held dominant position in the global radiology information system market in 2018, accounting for 43.1% share in terms of value, followed by Europe.
Integrated segment in the global radiology information system market was valued at US$ 561.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,264.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.
The cloud-based deployment segment held dominant position in the global radiology information system market in 2018, accounting for 69.5% share in terms of value, followed by on-premises segment, respectively.
The hospitals segment held dominant position in the global radiology information system market in 2018, accounting for 56.5% share in terms of value, followed by diagnostic labs and clinics, respectively.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Major players operating in the global radiology information system market include, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, eRAD, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Medinformatix Inc., Siemens AG, and RamSoft Inc.
