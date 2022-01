Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Predicted To Reach US$ 47.7 Billion By Industry Till 2023 | At A CAGR of 7.5%

Operating Room Equipment and Supplies

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐThe choice of operating room supplies can be a methodical process that requires due diligence. The surgical environment demands the highest standards of quality and performance, and the right products will make the difference between a successful and a failed operation. Here are some of the most common products used in operating rooms. The following are just a few of the most useful items. These products are essential in any surgical facility. They are also essential in a surgical center's daily operations.Operating room supplies for surgery include an anesthesia screen, instrument tables, intravenous (IV) poles, waste storage bins, stools, chairs, and sterile drapes. In addition to operating room equipment, anesthesia screens are also essential for conscious sedation and pediatric imaging. These items prevent the transmission of disease-causing pathogens and reduce the patient's sense of intimidation.The global operating room equipment and supplies market was valued at US$ 26.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2017โ€“2025).๐“๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1358 ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐จ๐จ๐ฆ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌIncreasing number of trauma and orthopedic surgeries is expected to propel growth of the global operating room equipment and supplies market over the forecast period. For instance, according to research by Royal College of Surgeons, 1.2 million procedures of trauma and orthopedic were performed between 2013 and 2014, in the U.K.Moreover, launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global operating room equipment and supplies market over the forecast period. For instance, Mindray launched BeneVision N1 Patient Monitor in January 2018. The product is used in intra and out-of hospital patient transport.๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐จ๐จ๐ฆ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌIncreasing public hospital expenditure is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global operating room equipment and supplies market. For instance, in August 2019, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfareโ€™s Hospitals at a glance 2017โ€“18 report updated in August 2019, public hospital expenditure increased by 3.3% between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌMajor players operating in the global operating room equipment and supplies market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2013, Royal Philips launched IntelliSave AX700 anaesthesia machine and, IntelliVue MX400 and MX450 patient monitors. Similarly, in October 2017, Siemens Healthineers expanded its medical imaging segment with the launch of Cios Spin, a new mobile flat detector C-arm.๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐Ž๐ ๐๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐“๐จ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1358 ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌGlobally, as of 6:18pm CET, 4 January 2022, there have been 290,959,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,446,753 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 3 January 2022, a total of 8,693,832,171 vaccine doses have been administered. There is a surge in demand for medical gloves as cases of Covid-19 keep increasing worldwide. For instance, in October 2021, a joint venture between Blue Star Manufacturing and American Glove Innovations announced to build a manufacturing operation in Wythe County, VA, with an investment of over US$ 700 million to expand PPE production targeting 60 billion gloves per year.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:Major players operating in the global operating room equipment and supplies market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched expanded its operating room equipment portfolio by launching IntelliSave AX700 anesthesia machine, IntelliVue MX400, and MX450 patient monitors in October 2013.๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐จ๐จ๐ฆ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žMajor players operating in the global operating room equipment and supplies market include, ๐—•๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐˜๐—ผ๐—น๐—ฑ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐——๐—ฟรค๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ธ ๐—”๐—š & ๐—–๐—ผ. ๐—ž๐—š๐—ฎ๐—”, ๐—˜๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ป ๐—˜๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜, ๐—™๐˜‚๐—ท๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—น๐—บ ๐—›๐—ผ๐—น๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—š๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—•, ๐—š๐—˜ ๐—›๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜๐—ต๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—›๐—ถ๐—น๐—น-๐—ฅ๐—ผ๐—บ ๐—›๐—ผ๐—น๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด๐˜€, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐—ž๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ธ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ท๐—ธ๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐˜€ ๐—ก.๐—ฉ., ๐—ž๐—”๐—ฅ๐—Ÿ ๐—ฆ๐—ง๐—ข๐—ฅ๐—ญ ๐—š๐—บ๐—ฏ๐—› & ๐—–๐—ผ. ๐—ž๐—š, ๐— ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐˜‚๐—ต๐—ผ ๐—ข๐—ฆ๐—œ, ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฐ, ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฐ, ๐—ก๐——๐—ฆ ๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด, ๐—Ÿ๐—Ÿ๐—–, ๐—ฆ๐—ธ๐˜†๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—Ÿ๐—Ÿ๐—–, ๐—ฆ๐—ง๐—˜๐—ฅ๐—œ๐—ฆ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜†๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐—”๐—š, ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ง๐—ฅ๐—จ๐— ๐—ฃ๐—™ ๐—š๐—บ๐—ฏ๐—› + ๐—–๐—ผ. ๐—ž๐—š.๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐จ๐จ๐ฆ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌMajor players operating in the global operating room equipment and supplies market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2018, Hologic, Inc. launched the mini C-arm imaging: the Fluoroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arm, for enhanced skeletal imaging.๐“๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1358 About Us:Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.