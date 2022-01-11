Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Predicted To Reach US$ 47.7 Billion By Industry Till 2023 | At A CAGR of 7.5%
EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
The choice of operating room supplies can be a methodical process that requires due diligence. The surgical environment demands the highest standards of quality and performance, and the right products will make the difference between a successful and a failed operation. Here are some of the most common products used in operating rooms. The following are just a few of the most useful items. These products are essential in any surgical facility. They are also essential in a surgical center's daily operations.
Operating room supplies for surgery include an anesthesia screen, instrument tables, intravenous (IV) poles, waste storage bins, stools, chairs, and sterile drapes. In addition to operating room equipment, anesthesia screens are also essential for conscious sedation and pediatric imaging. These items prevent the transmission of disease-causing pathogens and reduce the patient's sense of intimidation.
The global operating room equipment and supplies market was valued at US$ 26.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2017–2025).
𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1358
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
Increasing number of trauma and orthopedic surgeries is expected to propel growth of the global operating room equipment and supplies market over the forecast period. For instance, according to research by Royal College of Surgeons, 1.2 million procedures of trauma and orthopedic were performed between 2013 and 2014, in the U.K.
Moreover, launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global operating room equipment and supplies market over the forecast period. For instance, Mindray launched BeneVision N1 Patient Monitor in January 2018. The product is used in intra and out-of hospital patient transport.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
Increasing public hospital expenditure is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global operating room equipment and supplies market. For instance, in August 2019, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s Hospitals at a glance 2017–18 report updated in August 2019, public hospital expenditure increased by 3.3% between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
Major players operating in the global operating room equipment and supplies market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2013, Royal Philips launched IntelliSave AX700 anaesthesia machine and, IntelliVue MX400 and MX450 patient monitors. Similarly, in October 2017, Siemens Healthineers expanded its medical imaging segment with the launch of Cios Spin, a new mobile flat detector C-arm.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐎𝐅𝐅
𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1358
𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Globally, as of 6:18pm CET, 4 January 2022, there have been 290,959,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,446,753 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 3 January 2022, a total of 8,693,832,171 vaccine doses have been administered. There is a surge in demand for medical gloves as cases of Covid-19 keep increasing worldwide. For instance, in October 2021, a joint venture between Blue Star Manufacturing and American Glove Innovations announced to build a manufacturing operation in Wythe County, VA, with an investment of over US$ 700 million to expand PPE production targeting 60 billion gloves per year.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
Major players operating in the global operating room equipment and supplies market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched expanded its operating room equipment portfolio by launching IntelliSave AX700 anesthesia machine, IntelliVue MX400, and MX450 patient monitors in October 2013.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Major players operating in the global operating room equipment and supplies market include, 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗵𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗗𝗿ä𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗸 𝗔𝗚 & 𝗖𝗼. 𝗞𝗚𝗮𝗔, 𝗘𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗻 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗙𝘂𝗷𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗺 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗚𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗔𝗕, 𝗚𝗘 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹-𝗥𝗼𝗺 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗹𝗶𝗷𝗸𝗲 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗽𝘀 𝗡.𝗩., 𝗞𝗔𝗥𝗟 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗭 𝗚𝗺𝗯𝗛 & 𝗖𝗼. 𝗞𝗚, 𝗠𝗶𝘇𝘂𝗵𝗼 𝗢𝗦𝗜, 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰, 𝗽𝗹𝗰, 𝗡𝗗𝗦 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗟𝗟𝗖, 𝗦𝗸𝘆𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻, 𝗟𝗟𝗖, 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗦 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝘆𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗦𝗶𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗚, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗣𝗙 𝗚𝗺𝗯𝗛 + 𝗖𝗼. 𝗞𝗚.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
Major players operating in the global operating room equipment and supplies market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2018, Hologic, Inc. launched the mini C-arm imaging: the Fluoroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arm, for enhanced skeletal imaging.
𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1358
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
The choice of operating room supplies can be a methodical process that requires due diligence. The surgical environment demands the highest standards of quality and performance, and the right products will make the difference between a successful and a failed operation. Here are some of the most common products used in operating rooms. The following are just a few of the most useful items. These products are essential in any surgical facility. They are also essential in a surgical center's daily operations.
Operating room supplies for surgery include an anesthesia screen, instrument tables, intravenous (IV) poles, waste storage bins, stools, chairs, and sterile drapes. In addition to operating room equipment, anesthesia screens are also essential for conscious sedation and pediatric imaging. These items prevent the transmission of disease-causing pathogens and reduce the patient's sense of intimidation.
The global operating room equipment and supplies market was valued at US$ 26.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2017–2025).
𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1358
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
Increasing number of trauma and orthopedic surgeries is expected to propel growth of the global operating room equipment and supplies market over the forecast period. For instance, according to research by Royal College of Surgeons, 1.2 million procedures of trauma and orthopedic were performed between 2013 and 2014, in the U.K.
Moreover, launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global operating room equipment and supplies market over the forecast period. For instance, Mindray launched BeneVision N1 Patient Monitor in January 2018. The product is used in intra and out-of hospital patient transport.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
Increasing public hospital expenditure is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global operating room equipment and supplies market. For instance, in August 2019, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s Hospitals at a glance 2017–18 report updated in August 2019, public hospital expenditure increased by 3.3% between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
Major players operating in the global operating room equipment and supplies market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2013, Royal Philips launched IntelliSave AX700 anaesthesia machine and, IntelliVue MX400 and MX450 patient monitors. Similarly, in October 2017, Siemens Healthineers expanded its medical imaging segment with the launch of Cios Spin, a new mobile flat detector C-arm.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐎𝐅𝐅
𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1358
𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Globally, as of 6:18pm CET, 4 January 2022, there have been 290,959,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,446,753 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 3 January 2022, a total of 8,693,832,171 vaccine doses have been administered. There is a surge in demand for medical gloves as cases of Covid-19 keep increasing worldwide. For instance, in October 2021, a joint venture between Blue Star Manufacturing and American Glove Innovations announced to build a manufacturing operation in Wythe County, VA, with an investment of over US$ 700 million to expand PPE production targeting 60 billion gloves per year.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
Major players operating in the global operating room equipment and supplies market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched expanded its operating room equipment portfolio by launching IntelliSave AX700 anesthesia machine, IntelliVue MX400, and MX450 patient monitors in October 2013.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Major players operating in the global operating room equipment and supplies market include, 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗵𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗗𝗿ä𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗸 𝗔𝗚 & 𝗖𝗼. 𝗞𝗚𝗮𝗔, 𝗘𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗻 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗙𝘂𝗷𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗺 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗚𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗔𝗕, 𝗚𝗘 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹-𝗥𝗼𝗺 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗹𝗶𝗷𝗸𝗲 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗽𝘀 𝗡.𝗩., 𝗞𝗔𝗥𝗟 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗭 𝗚𝗺𝗯𝗛 & 𝗖𝗼. 𝗞𝗚, 𝗠𝗶𝘇𝘂𝗵𝗼 𝗢𝗦𝗜, 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰, 𝗽𝗹𝗰, 𝗡𝗗𝗦 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗟𝗟𝗖, 𝗦𝗸𝘆𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻, 𝗟𝗟𝗖, 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗦 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝘆𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗦𝗶𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗚, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗣𝗙 𝗚𝗺𝗯𝗛 + 𝗖𝗼. 𝗞𝗚.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
Major players operating in the global operating room equipment and supplies market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2018, Hologic, Inc. launched the mini C-arm imaging: the Fluoroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arm, for enhanced skeletal imaging.
𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1358
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other