Heat Pipes Market Trends, Active Key Players and Growth Projection Up to 2031 | TMR Study

Heat Pipes Market to Cross Valuation of US$ 500 Bn by 2031, expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2031

ALBANY, NY, US, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global heat pipes market. In terms of revenue, the global heat pipes market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global heat pipes market. The global heat pipes market is broadly affected by several factors, such as rising production of electronics, installation of heat pipes in various electronic devices, increasing in production of hardware devices such as laptops, etc., and their wide availability in various price ranges globally.

Heat Pipes Market: Dynamics

In terms of product type, the heat pipes market has been categorized into standard heat pipes & vapor chambers, variable conductance heat pipes (VCHP), loop heat pipes, rotating heat pipes, thermosyphon heat pipes, and others (oscillating/pulsating het pipes, etc.). The demand for standard heat pipes & vapor chambers is higher, globally. In terms of wick type, the heat pipes market has been divided into grooved heat pipes, sintered heat pipes, and others (screen/wire mesh heat pipes, etc.). Sintered heat pipes are widely used, and holds the highest market share globally. In terms of diameter, the market has been segmented into below 5 mm, 5 mm – 10 mm, above 10 mm. Heat pipes with diameter 5 mm – 10 mm are most commonly demanded.

In terms of shape, the heat pipes market has been divided into round, flat, and others (rectangle, square, other customized shapes, etc.). Flat shaped heat pipes are the most preferred shape by users. The end user segment comprises automotive, aerospace & defense, medical, telecommunication, consumer electronics, power & energy, food & beverages, and others (semiconductors, etc.), of which, consumer electronics has the highest share and is the fastest growing sector as well. Based on distribution channel, the heat pipes market has been divided into direct sales and indirect sales. Direct sales are growing at a faster rate than indirect sales.

Heat Pipes Market: Prominent Regions

In 2020, North America and Europe together contributed 70% of revenue share of the global heat pipes market. Various industries are shifting their manufacturing facilities to the APAC region. APAC is the fastest growing region of the market with a CAGR of 5.4%. Therefore, the market in this region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The market in Europe and North America is expected to grow moderately, due to increasing demand for standard heat pipes and vapor chambers, as it is considered the foremost choice among a wide range of heat pipes available in various countries. However, the demand in the upcoming years may shift due to competitive prices of standard heat pipes and vapor chambers in these regions, as many end-use industries would prefer loop heat pipes and rotating heat pipes, as these type of heat pipes are most commonly used in telecommunication, and space-related application areas.

Heat Pipes Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global heat pipes market are Advanced Cooling Technologies, ATHERM, Boyd Corporation, CELSIA INC., Deepcool Industries Co., Ltd., Euro Heat Pipes SA, Forcecon, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., and Noren Thermal Inc.

Rise in Usage of Heat Pipes in Various End-use Industries to Drive Global Market

There is an increase in demand for reducing spacecraft costs, while maintaining high-performance characteristics of the spacecraft bus, and at the same time, the size of satellites has to be minimized. Thus, the reduction of space cooling by increasing heat density is an important challenge. To achieve this, heat pipes are commonly used to affect heat transfer and heat redistribution functions in microsatellites.

Heat pipes are an ideal choice for cooling electronic devices. Hence, they are extensively used in the consumer electronics industry. Electronic devices have highly integrated circuits that produce a high heat flux, which leads to increase in operating temperature of devices, and this results in the shortening of life time of the electronic devices.

Advancements in Technology to Generate Opportunities for Heat Pipes Manufacturers & Distributors

Heat pipes can be considered an efficient heat transfer device among various technologies available today. Among small heat pipes, loop heat pipes are usually preferred due to high efficiency and compact size.

Nano fluids also have attracted attention due to their superior heat transfer properties in recent years. Prominent countries across regions offer international brands, which offer a wide range of heat pipes to cater to everyone’s needs.

Collaborating with international brands is expected to create business opportunities across the globe. Streamlining the supply chain and high penetration in regional markets are likely to be a key factor driving business growth during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are also likely to educate & train end users, along with product sales. Streamlined supply chain and high penetration in regional markets are key factors that are anticipated to propel the heat pipes market during the forecast period.

