Blood Dialyzer Market Top Impacting Factors to Growth of the Industry by 2028 | Baxter International, Nikkiso Co. Ltd.,
Haemodialysis is a popular renal replacement therapy in most countries around the world. Over the past decade, interest in understanding the needs of haemodialysis patients has grown. Various risk factors such as poor results, adverse reactions and failure of old dialysis methods are paving the way for high demand for blood dialysers, leading to overall growth in the market.
Blood dialyzer, also called hemodialyzer, is mainly used to remove excess fluid that has accumulated in the kidneys. Excess fluid is removed by creating a pressure gradient in the two compartments of the dialyzer. Three primary methods are used to gain access to the blood during haemodialysis: an intravenous catheter, an arteriovenous fistula (AV), and a synthetic graft. The type of admission to these methods is determined by factors such as the likely duration of the patient's renal failure and the patient's vascular condition.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
The global blood dialyzer market is likely to grow due to the increasing global burden of kidney diseases. The global burden of kidney disease, which is having a direct impact on the global morbidity and mortality rate and consequently the growing market for blood dialysers. For example, the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2015 study estimated that 1.2 million people died of kidney failure in 2005-2015, an increase of 32% since 2005. In addition, a total of approximately 5-10 million people die each year from kidney disease.
Moreover, kidney disease is associated with enormous financial burden. As per a GBD 2015 study, high-income countries typically spend more than 2-3% of their annual health-care budget on treatment of end-stage kidney disease, which is likely to favour the blood dialysis market.
Furthermore, a significant increase in the number of US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approvals for blood dialysis will help boost the market growth. For example, in June 2018, the USFDA approved the marketing of two catheter-based dialysers, the Ellipsis Vascular Access System and the everlinQ endoAVF system, which are designed to connect veins and arteries in patients with chronic kidney disease in need of haemodialysis. Such approvals are having a positive effect on the overall growth of the market.
However, products are being recalled due to non-compliance with regulatory standards, which is likely to stem growth of the global blood dialyser market. For example, the Government of Canada recalled Opti Flux Hemodialyzer and Opti Flux Capillary Dialyzer manufactured by Fresenius Medical Care due to a leak in dialyser production in February 2014.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Innovative and innovative initiatives by major players focusing on acute kidney disease and dialysis have contributed greatly to North America blood dialyzer market. For example, in April 2018, CVS Health, U.S. has taken a new initiative, which focuses on early detection of kidney disease and awareness for home dialysis system. As part of this initiative, CVS Health launched a critical clinical trial to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of new home haemodialysis equipment to obtain market clearance from the USFDA.
Asia Pacific expects significant growth in the global blood dialyzer market, due to the growing patient pool and growing medical tourism for various surgeries in the region. For example, according to the Directorate-General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics of India, in 2015-2016, 460,000 international patients were registered in hospitals in India.
Furthermore, Nephroplus, India's largest dialysis service provider, successfully reached a milestone in the field of dialysis by completing 2 million dialysis sessions in India in March 2018. The company is offering affordable dialysis solutions in India and this low-cost model is likely. To boost medical tourism in India and to increase the number of blood dialysers in the global market.
The size of the global blood dialyzer market size was valued at US$ 4,682.7 million in 2017, and during the estimated period (2018-2026) it is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.1%.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
On the basis of Product Type, the Global Blood Dialyzer Market is segmented into:
• Reusable
• Disposable
On the basis of Dialysis Membrane Material, the Global Blood Dialyzer Market is segmented into:
• Cellulose Membrane
• Synthetic Membrane
On the basis of End User, the Global Blood Dialyzer Market is segmented into:
• Hospitals
• Surgical Ambulatory Centres
• Home Care Settings
• Specialty Clinics
On the basis of Region, the Global Blood Dialyzer Market is segmented into:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East
• Africa
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Key players performing in the global blood dialyzer market are 𝗗𝗮𝗩𝗶𝘁𝗮 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗶𝘂𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗚 & 𝗖𝗼. 𝗞𝗚𝗮𝗔, 𝗡𝘅𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘂𝗺 𝗗𝗲𝘂𝘁𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗺𝗯𝗛, 𝗖𝗩𝗦 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵., 𝗡𝗶𝗽𝗿𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗕. 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘂𝗻 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗡𝗶𝗸𝗸𝗶𝘀𝗼 𝗖𝗼. 𝗟𝘁𝗱., 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹, 𝗜𝗻𝗰.
