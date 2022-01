Blood Dialyzer Market Top Impacting Factors to Growth of the Industry by 2028 | Baxter International, Nikkiso Co. Ltd.,

Blood Dialyzer

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌHaemodialysis is a popular renal replacement therapy in most countries around the world. Over the past decade, interest in understanding the needs of haemodialysis patients has grown. Various risk factors such as poor results, adverse reactions and failure of old dialysis methods are paving the way for high demand for blood dialysers, leading to overall growth in the market.Blood dialyzer, also called hemodialyzer, is mainly used to remove excess fluid that has accumulated in the kidneys. Excess fluid is removed by creating a pressure gradient in the two compartments of the dialyzer. Three primary methods are used to gain access to the blood during haemodialysis: an intravenous catheter, an arteriovenous fistula (AV), and a synthetic graft. The type of admission to these methods is determined by factors such as the likely duration of the patient's renal failure and the patient's vascular condition.๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ- ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌThe global blood dialyzer market is likely to grow due to the increasing global burden of kidney diseases. The global burden of kidney disease, which is having a direct impact on the global morbidity and mortality rate and consequently the growing market for blood dialysers. For example, the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2015 study estimated that 1.2 million people died of kidney failure in 2005-2015, an increase of 32% since 2005. The global blood dialyzer market is likely to grow due to the increasing global burden of kidney diseases. The global burden of kidney disease, which is having a direct impact on the global morbidity and mortality rate and consequently the growing market for blood dialysers. For example, the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2015 study estimated that 1.2 million people died of kidney failure in 2005-2015, an increase of 32% since 2005. In addition, a total of approximately 5-10 million people die each year from kidney disease.

Moreover, kidney disease is associated with enormous financial burden. As per a GBD 2015 study, high-income countries typically spend more than 2-3% of their annual health-care budget on treatment of end-stage kidney disease, which is likely to favour the blood dialysis market.Furthermore, a significant increase in the number of US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approvals for blood dialysis will help boost the market growth. For example, in June 2018, the USFDA approved the marketing of two catheter-based dialysers, the Ellipsis Vascular Access System and the everlinQ endoAVF system, which are designed to connect veins and arteries in patients with chronic kidney disease in need of haemodialysis. Such approvals are having a positive effect on the overall growth of the market.However, products are being recalled due to non-compliance with regulatory standards, which is likely to stem growth of the global blood dialyser market. For example, the Government of Canada recalled Opti Flux Hemodialyzer and Opti Flux Capillary Dialyzer manufactured by Fresenius Medical Care due to a leak in dialyser production in February 2014.๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ- ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌInnovative and innovative initiatives by major players focusing on acute kidney disease and dialysis have contributed greatly to North America blood dialyzer market. For example, in April 2018, CVS Health, U.S. has taken a new initiative, which focuses on early detection of kidney disease and awareness for home dialysis system. As part of this initiative, CVS Health launched a critical clinical trial to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of new home haemodialysis equipment to obtain market clearance from the USFDA.Asia Pacific expects significant growth in the global blood dialyzer market, due to the growing patient pool and growing medical tourism for various surgeries in the region. For example, according to the Directorate-General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics of India, in 2015-2016, 460,000 international patients were registered in hospitals in India.Furthermore, Nephroplus, India's largest dialysis service provider, successfully reached a milestone in the field of dialysis by completing 2 million dialysis sessions in India in March 2018. The company is offering affordable dialysis solutions in India and this low-cost model is likely. To boost medical tourism in India and to increase the number of blood dialysers in the global market.

The size of the global blood dialyzer market size was valued at US$ 4,682.7 million in 2017, and during the estimated period (2018-2026) it is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.1%.๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ- ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งOn the basis of Product Type, the Global Blood Dialyzer Market is segmented into:โ€ข Reusableโ€ข DisposableOn the basis of Dialysis Membrane Material, the Global Blood Dialyzer Market is segmented into:โ€ข Cellulose Membraneโ€ข Synthetic MembraneOn the basis of End User, the Global Blood Dialyzer Market is segmented into:โ€ข Hospitalsโ€ข Surgical Ambulatory Centresโ€ข Home Care Settingsโ€ข Specialty ClinicsOn the basis of Region, the Global Blood Dialyzer Market is segmented into:โ€ข North Americaโ€ข Latin Americaโ€ข Europeโ€ข Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle Eastโ€ข Africa๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ- ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žKey players performing in the global blood dialyzer market are ๐——๐—ฎ๐—ฉ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฎ ๐—›๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜๐—ต๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐—™๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜‚๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—–๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—"๐—š & ๐—–๐—ผ. ๐—ž๐—š๐—ฎ๐—", ๐—ก๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐——๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—บ ๐——๐—ฒ๐˜‚๐˜๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—š๐—บ๐—ฏ๐—›, ๐—–๐—ฉ๐—ฆ ๐—›๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜๐—ต., ๐—ก๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—•. ๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜‚๐—ป ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐—ก๐—ถ๐—ธ๐—ธ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ผ ๐—–๐—ผ. ๐—Ÿ๐˜๐—ฑ., ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—•๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ. 