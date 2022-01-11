Laser Safety Glasses Market will Register a CAGR of 8.5 % through 2027 | uvex group, Thorlabs Inc., Kentek Corporation
New Research Study on Laser safety glasses are safety device that helps to reduce the risk of laser accidents, specifically eye injuries. These glasses offer comfortable eyewear that a worker can wear with high safety levels of optical density, which decrease or lessens hazardous exposures to a safe level. Laser safety glasses are worn in situations where laser radiation may cause injury to the eyes. The main goal of laser safety glasses is to provide comfortable eyewear that may be worn with safe optical density levels to decrease or eliminate dangerous laser exposures. In general, laser safety glasses are graded based on their optical density, which is the base-10 logarithm of the attenuation factor, which is used to reduce the beam power by the optical filter. When working in an environment where laser beam exposure is high, accurate eye protection laser glasses for Class 3B, 3R, and Class 4 beams are recommended.
The global laser safety glasses market was valued at US$ 373.1 Mn and 2,371.6 Thousand units in terms of volume by the end of 2019 expected to be valued at US$ 718.02 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period
The research contains detailed information on important end-users as well as annual projections. It also contains revenue forecasts for each year, as well as market sales and growth projections. By examining market segments and forecasting the worldwide Laser Safety Glassess market, the research also aids in the understanding of market dynamics and structure. A comparative analysis of significant global competitors by product, price, financial situation, product portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence is also included in the report. A PEST analysis, a PORTER's analysis, and a SWOT analysis are also included in the research to assist stockholders in planning their efforts and investments for the near future in a specific market segment.
Top Growing Companies -
· Kentek Corporation
· Honeywell International Inc.
· VS Eyewear
· uvex group
· Global Laser Ltd.
· Phillips Safety Products Inc.
· NoIR Laser Company LLC
· Thorlabs Inc.
· Laser Safety Industries
· Univet Optical Technologies
Market Drive & Trend -
Increasing demand from medical and engineering industries is expected to drive growth of the global laser safety glasses market during the forecast period
In the medical field, lasers have been utilised for a variety of operations and applications, including oncology, oncology, eye surgery, aesthetic medicine and cosmetic surgery, dermatology, dentistry, and more. The new laser procedures are safe and do not leave any scars after surgery. While executing laser treatment activities, laser safety glasses protect the operator from high-density lasers. Advanced laser techniques are also employed in the construction and engineering industries for welding, 3D printing, engraving, and the manufacture of automotive components. Such applications necessitate the usage of safety glasses to protect the user's eyes from harmful radiations. As a result, rising demand from the medical and engineering industries is likely to propel market expansion in the coming years.
Research Methodology -
The analysts team has looked at key players on the lookout, topographical fracture, product kind and depiction, and market end-customer applications. It shows the calculated deal income from each share and region. The necessary and optional information in the Laser Safety Glasses market study is structured using diagrams and pie graphs. The overall report is attracting, with a basic structure, arrangements, and some realities based on reassurance and cognizance.
Market Segmentation -
By Technology
· Glass Laser Safety Eyewear
· Polycarbonate Safety Glasses
· Thin-film Glasses
· Laser Protective Face Shields
· Intense Pulse Light (IPL) Safety Glasses
By Application
·Automotive Manufacturing
· Medical
· Chemicals
· Military, Aerospace & Defense
· Others (includes oil & gas, power & mining, industrial manufacturing, and welding)
Regional analysis -
Geographically, the Laser Safety Glasses market is separated into regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The research covers all from manufacturing and customer shares to market size and market share, import and export ratios, supply and demand, consumer demand ratios, technological improvements, R&D, organization growth, economic growth, and a strong market presence in every region. The report covers a detailed analysis for each major regional market across the globe and provides future outlook predictions for the same.
North America – (United States, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America)
Europe – (Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific – (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America – (Brazil and the Rest of Latin America.)
The Middle East & Africa – (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Key Developments
Major market players are involved in capacity expansion, in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in 2015, Univer srl expanded by opening a new warehouse and production area in Italy.
Key companies in the market are focused on business expansion, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2013, Thorlabs expanded its operations into Canada with a new R&D and manufacturing facility in Montreal and Quebec, Canada.
Reason to Access -
· Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Laser Safety Glasses Market
· Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
· The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Laser Safety Glasses Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
· Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
· Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
· Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
