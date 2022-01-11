Drug Discovery Informatics Market Overall Study Report 2022-2028 | Albany Molecular Research, GVK Biosciences

Drug Discovery Informatics

Drug discovery informative is a very complicated process, which includes data generate of large volumes.

Overview

Drug discovery informative is a very complicated process, which includes data generate of large volumes. The current methods of collecting information from different sources lead to generation least structured data. However, these approaches are changing rapidly with the way information is gathered. There are particular demands in this market; large volumes of data is generated, though challenge is accessing, searching, and integrating this data. Moreover, it is has become imperative to take of these issues with large volumes of data available from ongoing projects and early efforts of drug development.

Data mining and data integration with respect to domain including chemical and genomic data will provide lucrative opportunities for drug discovery informatics. However, these will become a vital part of data searching as well as building knowledge and information-bases. These factors will eventually lead to the growth of the data discovery informatics market during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive growth of the global drug discovery informatics market during the forecast period. The U.S. government in association with President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) has taken initiatives intended to improve financial stimulus to induce modernization in the pharmaceutical industry, which will drive the overall market for drug discovery informatics. Furthermore, collaborations amongst pharmaceutical companies have given rise to infusion of money and sharing of technologies amongst them, which has enabled these companies to develop local as well as global products.

Drug Discovery Informatics market Taxonomy

On the basis of mode, the global drug discovery informatics market is classified into:

In-House Informatics

Outsourced Informatics

On the basis of service segment, the global market is classified into:

Sequence Analysis Platforms

Molecular Modelling

Docking

Clinical Trial Data Management

Others

On the basis of product segment, the global market is classified into:

Discovery Informatics

Identification & Validation Informatics Assay Development Informatics

Lead Generation Informatics

Development Informatics

Lead Optimization

FHD Preparation

Phase IA Informatics

Phase IB/2 Informatics

Emergence of technology and growing number of clinical trials are expected to propel the global drug discovery informatics market growth over the forecast period.

The introduction of novel technologies such as cloud-based and analytics technologies, analysis, and storage of large amount of data is now available at lower cost. For example, Infosys popularized a cloud-based application to accelerate the management of data services for clinical trials. This in turn is likely to drive the whole drug design procedure. Infosys has been working in partnership with various clinical trial organizations and pharmaceutical companies to master the application and to provide easy access and management of data.

Regional Insights

Among regions, Europe held dominant position in the global drug discovery informatics market. This is owing to rise in the clinical discovery ventures and activities conducted by research institutes, companies, and universities. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, owing to major growth market opportunities of drug nanotechnology sector in the region.

Competitive Section

Key companies operating in the global drug discovery informatics market are Albany Molecular Research, GVK Biosciences, Infosys, Certara, ChemAxon, Jubilant Biosys, DiscoverX, Novo Informatics, Charles River Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Selvita.

Key Developments

Product innovations and continuous research in the field of drug discovery and scientific informatics is expected to facilitate growth of the market. For instance, in August 2019, Certara announced the launch of the 19.6 version of the company’s scientific informatics platform for drug discovery and development, D360. The platform is designed in such a way that it allows a scientific researcher to access, share, and understand data quickly.

Increasing adoption of drug discovery platforms by biotech companies to better manage projects is likely to drive growth of the drug discovery informatics market. In August 2019, Voronoi, a drug discovery and development biotech company based in South Korea announced that they had selected CDD Vault, a hosted platform for managing chemistry and biology data, to manage the company’s collaborative projects and drug discovery data.

Market players are also engaged in technological innovations in order to refine their services and product portfolio. For instance, in August 2019, Exscientia, a U.K.-based start-up, developed a drug-discovery system that uses AI algorithms to find new candidate molecules for medicines.

Furthermore, strategic collaborations and partnerships between market players to expand their product portfolio are expected to drive the market growth. In August 2019, Sophia Genetics and ADC Therapeutics partnered to identify genomic markers associated with clinical response to an experimental lymphoma treatment. Under the agreement, Sophia's informatics platform will match genomic markers with clinical response to the treatment.

