Glucose Sensor Market 2022 In Consumer Goods Segment, Demands And Supply Outlook | Abbott Diagnostics, Arkay, DexCom,
EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Glucose sensors are inserted under the skin to measure glucose (sugar) levels. These sensors are wirelessly connected to the continuous glucose monitoring system. They provide data to monitoring systems or smart compatible devices that help monitor the patient's blood glucose levels at regular intervals.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
The growing number of pipeline studies to develop new glucose sensors is expected to drive growth of the global glucose sensor market. For example, the University of California San Diego and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) joined forces in April 2018 and began clinical studies for sticky glucose sensors to measure the glucose in the sweat of patients with diabetes. The main objective of this clinical study is to find out the accuracy and acceptability of non-invasive, wearable glucose sensors in patients with diabetes mellitus. The study is expected to be completed by June 2019.
Furthermore, the launch of a new product for measuring blood glucose levels is expected to give rise to the growth of the global glucose sensor market size. For example, Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company that develops sugarBEAT , signed a licensing and distribution agreement with Doha-based Al-Danah Medical Company in December 2018 to launch sugarBEAT commercially in Qatar by 2019. sugarBEAT is the first painless, inconvenient. - Aggressive Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) for use in diabetic and pre-diabetic patients.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Due to the presence of key players and the launch of new products in the region, North America expects significant growth in the global glucose sensor market. For example, Abbott Laboratories received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in July 2018 for their FreeStyle Libre 14-day Flash Glucose Monitoring System. This system allows the diabetic patient to wear the sensor for up to 14 days and gives high accuracy results. It is the first continuous glucose monitoring system that can be used to help diabetics make diabetes treatment decisions without having to use a blood sample at their fingertips. The system eliminates the need for fingerstick testing using small sensor wires inserted under the skin surface. This sensor constantly monitors and monitors glucose levels.
In addition, the Asia Pacific glucose sensor market is expected to grow significantly over the estimated period, as the healthcare costs of diabetics in the region continue to rise. For example, according to estimates by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, the cost of health care for diabetics in Asia Pacific was US $ 241 million.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Global Glucose Sensor Market: Segmentation
On the basis of Product Type, the Global Glucose Sensor Market is segmented into:
• Minimally Invasive
Micro Pore/Micro Needles
• Invasive
Subcutaneous Sensor
Micro Dialysis
Intravenous Implantable
• Non-invasive
Transdermal Sensors
Optical Sensors
On the basis of Technique, the Global Glucose Sensor Market is segmented into:
• Reverse Iontophoresis
• Sonophoresis
• Skin Suction Blister Technique
• Optical Coherence Tomography
• Photo-Acoustic Spectroscopy
• MIR Spectroscopy
• Near Infrared Spectroscopy
• Raman Spectroscopy
• Polarimetry
On the basis of End User, the Global Glucose Sensor Market is segmented into:
• Home Care Settings
• Clinics
• Hospitals
• Others
On the basis of Region, the Global Glucose Sensor Market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East
• Africa
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Key players performing in the global glucose sensor market are 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀, 𝗔𝗿𝗸𝗮𝘆, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗼 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲 𝗡𝗩, 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗮 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗗𝗲𝘅𝗖𝗼𝗺 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗕𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗠𝗲𝗱, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗟𝘁𝗱, 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗚𝗺𝗯𝗛, 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘀, 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗻 (𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆), 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗳𝗶-𝗗𝗲𝘂𝘁𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗺𝗯𝗛, 𝟳𝟳 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗸𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗸𝗮 𝗞𝗙𝗧, 𝗣𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗯𝗯𝗼𝘁𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀.
