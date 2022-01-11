Global Catering Software Market Size Reached USD 500 Million by 2026, at a 15% CAGR (with COVID Analysis): Facts & Factors

[171+ Pages Research Study] According to the latest market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Catering Software Market size & share revenue valued at approximately USD 200 Million in 2020 and is projected to hit the revenue of around USD 500 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 15% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Better Cater, Inc., Katerra, Inc., Planning Pod, Caterease Software, Restaurant & Catering Systems, Pxier, FoodStorm Catering Software, Aptus Systems Ltd., Profit Systems, Inc., and Flex Catering, and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Catering Software Market: By Type (Marketing, Order Management, Product Management, and Event Planning), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based and On-Premises), By End-User (Restaurants & Hotels, Caterers, and Others), and By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026" in its research database.

“According to the most recent research study, the demand of global Catering Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 200 Million in 2020 and is projected to hit the revenue of around USD 500 Million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 15% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

The recent COVID scenario and economic downturn have transformed the entire market statistics. Catering Software market research study is a professional and in-depth report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, production, market share, leading segments, and regional analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

What is Catering Software? How big is the Catering Software Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

Catering software helps the caterers to organize everyday business activities in a proficient manner. It also helps in integrating functions such as invoicing, booking options, catering management, and delivery procedures. The software also assists in effective & accurate distribution of information to the customers.

Industry Major Market Players

Better Cater Inc.

Katerra Inc.

Planning Pod

Caterease Software

Restaurant & Catering Systems

Pxier

FoodStorm Catering Software

Aptus Systems Ltd.

Profit Systems Inc.

Flex Catering

Key questions answered in this report:

What will be the size of the industry and the growth rate in the year 2026?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Catering Software Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Catering Software Industry?

What segments does the Catering Software Market cover?

What are the market opportunities and challenges that vendors in the global catering software industry are dealing with right now?

How can I receive a free copy of the Catering Software Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, by Deployment Mode, by End-User, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Global Catering Software Market: Growth Factors

The growing prominence of online catering activities among the catering service is likely to boost the sales of the catering software over the forecast period. Apparently, web-based food suppliers make use of the catering software to form a partnership with food distribution vendors for delivering food services at events organized by corporate houses.

The growing trend of using cloud-based software to steer the market growth

The catering software industry is likely to gain traction over the forecast timeframe due to the massive usage of cloud-based software in the catering business. Moreover, cloud-based software helps in effectively handling the data as well as retrieving the data from distant servers. Furthermore, the catering cloud POS system can function from distant servers and does not have to incur any deployment costs. It also blends with analytics, loyalty management, CRM, and inventory management to make the system comprehensive, thereby attracting more customers and propelling the expansion of the cloud-based catering software market.

Furthermore, CRM software offers information on wastage of food, profit-making food outlets or stores, and staff attrition. These beneficial features of the software will propel the market trends over the forecast timeline.

Global Catering Software Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 200 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 500 Million CAGR Growth Rate 15% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Better Cater, Inc., Katerra, Inc., Planning Pod, Caterease Software, Restaurant & Catering Systems, Pxier, FoodStorm Catering Software, Aptus Systems Ltd., Profit Systems, Inc., and Flex Catering, among others. Key Segment By Deployment Mode, By Type, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Catering Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global catering software market is segmented based on type, deployment mode, end-user, and regions.

Based on type, the global catering software market is divided into marketing, order management, product management, and event planning. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is categorized into cloud-based and on-premises.

Cloud-based deployment mode segment to dominate the overall market share

The cloud-based deployment mode segment is predicted to accumulate revenue of nearly USD 500 Million by 2026. Apart from this, the segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the period from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the massive demand for cloud catering software as the cloud solutions are cost-efficient and flexible.

By end-users, the catering software market is classified into restaurants & hotels, caterers, and others. From these, the restaurants & hotels category is anticipated to hold the highest market share owing to the rising tourism, growing younger population, rising online food deliveries, and adoption of machine learning by the hotels and restaurants.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead the overall market revenue during the forecast timeframe

The North American market is projected to amass revenue worth USD 279 million by the end of the forecast period. The growth of the catering software market in the region can be attributed to massive awareness about the new catering technologies along with high internet speed as well as catering software penetration in the region. The U.S. is likely to be the major regional revenue contributor over the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 15.3 % during the period from 2021 to 2026. The regional market growth can be credited to growing innovation & integration activities taking place in the catering software.

Browse the full “Catering Software Market: By Type (Marketing, Order Management, Product Management, and Event Planning), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based and On-Premises), By End-User (Restaurants & Hotels, Caterers, and Others), and By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/catering-software-market

This report segments the catering software market as follows:

Global Catering Software Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Marketing

Order Management

Product Management

Event Planning

Global Catering Software Market: By Deployment Mode Segment Analysis

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Global Catering Software Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Caterers

Restaurants & Hotels

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the catering software market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15%.

Through the primary research, it was established that the catering software market was valued at approximately USD 200 Million in 2020.

Based on Deployment Mode segmentation, the cloud-based deployment mode segment is expected to take the majority of the market share.

Based on Region, the “North America” region will dominate the overall market revenue during the forecast period.

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Most tables and figures in the market

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guaranteed

