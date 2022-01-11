Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market will generate new growth opportunities 2022-2028 | Abbott Laboratories
Bioresorbable vascular stents expand the blood vessel to prevent a blockage, which are disintegrated in human body without any external intervention.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail. As a part of competitive analysis, the analysis study includes through company identification of leading players of the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Industry.
Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. One of the objectives of this report is to identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players. Besides, the least competitive market niches with significant growth potential are also identified. For research methodology, secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check, and final review was utilized.
The global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market to cross US$ 425.6 million by 2026. Market growth is expected to drive by the launching of new bioresorbable vascular scaffold by the key players.
Bioresorbable vascular scaffold is used in the treatment of coronary and peripheral arterial obstruction, which is associated with ischemic heart disease, coronary heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases. This is likely to increase the need for bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, which will boost the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease is the main cause of mortality and morbidity all over the world, representing approximately 17.7 million, representing 31% of all global deaths in 2015, with approximately 6.7 million deaths caused by stroke and 7.4 million coronary heart disease.
Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market: Market Trends
Major players in the market focus on launching new bioresorbable vascular scaffolds to reduce the risk of coronary artery inflammation, which leads to thrombosis and stent restenosis and meets the critical needs of patients. For example, Medtronic launched the Resolute Onyx in May 2017, a drug-eluting stent measuring 4.5 mm and 5 mm, after FDA approval, which was the first drug-eluting stent. Likewise, Abbott launched Absorb in September 2012, a bioresorbable vascular scaffold disappearing stents throughout Europe and parts of Asia Pacific and Latin America. Medtronic, Plc's Resolute Onyx, a 2.0 mm sized Zotarolimus-eluting stent, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2017 as a unique continuous sinusoid technology.
Major players in the market focus on adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to grow its product portfolio. For example, a Getinge Group Company, Maquet Medical Systems, announced plans to collaborate with BIOTRONIK, a Germany-based manufacturer of endoovascular and cardiovascular medical devices in February 2016, to distribute BIOTRONIK’s peripheral vascular devices in the U.S.
Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market: COVID-19 Impact
Globally, as of January 5, 2022, there have been 290,959,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,446,753 deaths, reported to WHO. As of January 2, 2022, a total of 8,693,832,171 vaccine doses have been administered.
Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market: Key Takeaways
The size of the global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market is US$ 147.0 million in 2017, and during the estimated period (2018-2026) it is likely to witness a CAGR of 12.5%, due to the growing rate of renal diseases, cancer, and cardiopulmonary conditions.
Among the product types, due to the high adoption of synthetic bioresorbable vascular scaffolds over other treatment options such as antibiotic treatment and nutrition, the synthetic segment dominated the global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market in 2018.
In the material type, the polymer-based segment dominated the global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market in 2018, due to its comparative advantages over the metallic type.
Among the application types, coronary artery stents dominated the global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market in 2018, due to the high incidence of cardiovascular disease worldwide.
Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market: Competitive Landscape
Key players performing in the global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market are Theragenics Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge AB), Stentys SA, Medtronic Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, and Abbott.
𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2028
11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Industry Impact
Chapter 2 Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (Volume and Value) by Regions
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
3.1 Global Production Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2022)
Chapter 5 North America Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Analysis
Chapter 6 East Asia Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Europe Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Analysis
Chapter 8 South Asia Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Middle East Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Africa Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Analysis
Chapter 12 Oceania Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Analysis
Chapter 13 South America Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Analysis
Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Business
Chapter 15 Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Forecast (2022-2028)
Chapter 16 Conclusions
Research Methodology
Continued....
