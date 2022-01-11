Ask Dr. Nooristani: Do My Hormones Affect My Mental Health?

”Do My Hormones Affect My Mental Health?” This is a question asked by many people who may be experiencing common mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

Mental health is a big topic. Issues including anxiety and depression encompass a large part of hormonal changes that affect women of all ages.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 23.4 percent of women suffer from anxiety, and 10 to 11 percent suffer from depression. As we know, hormones play a significant role in our well being and they regulate every action in our body, including mood, sexual health, mental health, cardiovascular health, sleep disturbances, memory loss, constipation, diarrhea, palpitation, decreased ability to concentrate, dry skin, fever, chills, intolerance to temperatures, irritability, and loss of muscle mass just to name a few.

When dealing with mental health issues like anxiety and depression, it’s easy to overlook hormone dysregulation. Many people have common questions like, “Why can’t I get enough rest?” or they have common statements like, “I was happy a few minutes ago and now I am depressed and anxious”, “I’m hot or I’m cold for no reason”, “I feel bloated and I have no energy”, or “I am annoyed with everyone including myself.” All of these issues are linked to your hormones at one level or another, which affects you physically and mentally. Hormones like estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and thyroids all play significant roles in women’s mental and physical health.

When you find yourself asking “why”, it’s time for you to see your doctor for a quick, painless check-up. It’s important that you ask them to check your hormone levels. While you’re waiting to see your doctor and get the lab results (it will probably take at least a few weeks), you can do the following to stay calm, sane, and energized:

● Exercise at least three times a week

● Engage in yoga and breathing exercises: Meditations like yoga and breathing exercises are extremely important to aid you with insomnia and keep your nerves calm.

● Eat a healthy diet that’s low in fat and carbs: Fruits and vegetables should be included in all of your meals. Soybeans and tofu contain some of the highest levels of phytoestrogens and help to fight mood swings.

● Avoid stressful situations (it’s easier said than done): Stress increases levels of cortisone, which is another bad hormone that would exacerbate all your symptoms.

● Vitamins are extremely helpful: This is especially true for Vitamin B and C. Others like melatonin and multivitamins aid in reducing your stress and anxiety.

About Dr. Nooristani:

CEO of Balance7™, Dr. Ahmad Nooristani is a licensed medical doctor with 16 years of experience practicing medicine. He has been involved in recent breakthrough research in the field of alternative medicine, enabling patients the opportunity to enjoy solutions that were not available until now. Working closely with so many patients every day has motivated him to broaden research in finding a new path to healing what modern medicine has not accomplished.

Dr. Nooristani understands that there are thousands, if not millions, of people struggling for years with low energy levels, exhaustion, and general feelings of poor health. He is committed to helping those people take control of their lives. Dr. Nooristani strongly believes that Balance7 is one of the key factors in jumpstarting the journey to great health, serving its customers with natural and effective solutions to help them lead healthier lives.

For more information on Dr. Nooristani’s approach to maintaining the body’s optimal immune response and disease prevention visit www.balance7.com

