Industrial Air Filter Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2030 | At a CAGR of 8.3 %

The growth of the industrial air filter market is majorly driven by rise in awareness to reduce pollutants in the industries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial air filters are equipment that are used to increase the quality of air released from industries by collecting impurities and extracting industrial air. Industrial air filters are used for reducing the level of smoke, not only decreases workplace odors but also creates cleaner air, which increases protection against conditions such as asthma and cancer. Pollutants left in the air can settle on the items and contaminate food or pharmaceuticals. The right industrial air filter system removes almost all particles from the air and protects the quality of the product.

Prime determinants of growth

Degradation in quality of air, increase in awareness and policies regarding maintenance of indoor air quality, and growth in demand for HEPA filters in hospitals and pharmaceutical sectors drive the growth of the global industrial air filter market. However, High capital & operational costs, and disposal of HVAC filters hinder the market growth. On the other hand, high focus on nanotechnology for air filtration presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8235

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to strict lockdowns, which forced the construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries to shut down temporarily. This, in turn, reduced the demand for industrial air filters.

The supply chain was disrupted during the initial stage of the pandemic. This led to decline in manufacturing of industrial air filters, thereby restraining the growth of the global industrial air filter market.

However, the market is expected to recover soon after the manufacturing facilities are back with full production and operation capacity.

The food & beverages segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end use industry, the food & beverages segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourths of the global industrial air filter market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to maximum installation of air filters in food and beverage industries. However, the electronics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in consumption of disposable products in the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Industrial Air Filters Market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8235

The replacement segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the replacement segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global industrial air filter market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to need for frequent replacement of filter media in the air filters. The other segment discussed in the report is the new system.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global industrial air filter market. This is due to the large scale installation of industrial air filters in industries in China and India. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization in countries in the region.

Leading Market Players:-

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Air Filters, Inc.

American Air Filter Company Inc. (Daikin Industries Ltd)

Camfil

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Filtration Group

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Lydall, Inc.

MANN+HUMMEL

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8235