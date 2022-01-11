Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 16.28 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 62.2%, Market Trends –Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market is expected to reach a market size of USD 775.65 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for IoT devices in the insurance industry to enhance customer experience is the key factor driving the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Besides, growing demand for value-added services is expected to propel global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in developing and developed countries is expected to augment global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth going ahead.

Emergen Research has published a new market research report titled Global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market Forecast to 2028 comprising statistical data represented in tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures to aid in easy understanding of the market. The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and provides a futuristic perspective about the market trends, growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data. It provides an in-depth assessment of market size, market share, revenue growth, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. Rising investments and technological advancements are expected to significantly drive the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Key Highlights in Report

Increasing usage of IoT-driven devices in property & casualty insurance to mitigate insurance costs and enhance risk management are some key factors driving revenue growth of the property & casualty insurance segment, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 62.7% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, connected car segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing application of telematics and IoT-driven sensors in cars.

In terms of market share, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of IoT driven V2X-connected vehicles, which generate IoT data flow and evaluate premium costs.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others. It also offers key insights into financial standing, market reach, global position, gross profit margins, and investment and funding initiatives.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Concirrus Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Capgemini SE.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market on the basis of insurance type, application, end-use, and region.

Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pension Insurance

Warranty Insurance

Cyber Insurance

Life Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

Health Insurance

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connected Home

Connected Car

Connected Health

Commercial Lines

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Retail

Industrial

Residential

Healthcare

Logistics

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the requirements of the clients. Please get in touch with and our team will ensure the customization is as per your needs.

