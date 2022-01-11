eSIM Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 15.9% with Future Trends, Current Growth, Emerging Technologies Forecast 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description -

New Research Study on E-SIM cards are considered the global standard for SIM cards. They are widely used by mobile phone users all over the world and are considered a common standard. These cards can be easily and cheaply purchased from any of the leading mobile phone stores or they can also be acquired through GSM providers. When it comes to regional impact, North America seems to be gaining significant traction in the eSIM market. This is owing to the large presence of network providers and rapid technological advancements across the region. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is exhibiting positive signs due to growing adoption of IoT technology and growing demand for embedded connectivity vehicles in the region.

The global eSIM market was valued at US$ 8.3 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 19.3 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.9% between 2020 and 2027.

The emphasis on remote SIM provisioning for M2M has increased significantly over the years. M2M refers to machine-to-machine direct communication between devices using any communication channel, which includes wired and wireless. The primary applications of eSIM in M2M communication are in targeting industrial M2M and IoT devices, cellular models, and sensors. Recently, in March July 2021, Nokia launched iSIM Secure Connect to securely manage machine-to-machine (M2M) and consumer device subscriptions for eSIM-enabled devices. Hence, such factors can stimulate growth of the eSIM market.

Top Growing Companies -

·Infineon Technologies AG

· STMicroelectronics

· Deutsche Telekom AG

· Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH

· Thales Group

· KORE Wireless

· Arm Limited

· Truphone Limited

· Workz Group

· Sierra Wireless

· NXP Semiconductors

· AT&T

Market Drive & Trend -

The report includes a detailed study of the many aspects that drive the market for eSIM to grow. It contains growth potential, drivers, restrictions, industry-specific difficulties and hazards, and opportunities that could negatively or positively impact the market. Every component has been thoroughly examined in order to provide a complete and accurate picture of the market.

North America held dominant position in the global eSIM market in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of large telecom companies in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period, owing to to increasing adoption of IoT technology and increasing demand for embedded connectivity in vehicles is driving the market growth. For instance, according to GSMA, the number of IoT connections in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 3.5 billion is expected to reach 12.1 billion in 2025.

Among verticals, consumer electronics segment held a dominant position in the market in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the number of smartphones users across the globe.

Research Methodology -

The analysts team has looked at key players on the lookout, topographical fracture, product kind and depiction, and market end-customer applications. It shows the calculated deal income from each share and region. The necessary and optional information in the eSIM market study is structured using diagrams and pie graphs. The overall report is attracting, with a basic structure, arrangements, and some realities based on reassurance and cognizance.

eSIM Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 has infected people in a number of countries, prompting governments to impose a nationwide lockdown to prevent the sickness from spreading. The pandemic has also hampered the growth of the eSIM sector. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have an influence on the market for electronics equipment, including consumer and industrial electronics. China is a key source of raw materials used in the production of electrical devices and finished goods. China's exports have dropped roughly 17% in the first two months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to figures issued by the Chinese customs agency. The electronics industry had been hit hard by production cuts, supply disruptions, and price swings.

Market Segmentation -

By Application: Connected Cars, Laptops, M2M, Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables,

Others (Drones, Smart Meters, Smart Grids)

By Vertical: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing

Retail, Transportation & Logistics

Regional analysis -

Geographically, the eSIM market is separated into regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The research covers all from manufacturing and customer shares to market size and market share, import and export ratios, supply and demand, consumer demand ratios, technological improvements, R&D, organization growth, economic growth, and a strong market presence in every region. The report covers a detailed analysis for each major regional market across the globe and provides future outlook predictions for the same.

North America – (United States, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America)

Europe – (Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific – (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America – (Brazil and the Rest of Latin America.)

The Middle East & Africa – (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

