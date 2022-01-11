Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is Estimated to Growing at a 6.4% CAGR by 2028 | Integra Lifesciences

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

New Research Study "Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"

Intracranial pressure is the pressure exerted by fluids such as cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) inside the skull and on the brain tissue. The pressure might increase due to the increasing pressure in the brain or increasing pressure of cerebrospinal fluid. It may arise due to swelling within the brain, bleeding in the brain, fluid around the brain, or from a brain tumor. Elevated intracranial pressure can be seen in cerebral edema, hydrocephalus, head trauma, hepatic encephalopathy, among others. Increased intracranial pressure can cause death or can lead to cerebral ischemia. Rapid monitoring of elevated intracranial pressure is critical to avoid this circumstances. The pressure can be measured, either quantitatively or clinically.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of neurological diseases around the world is expected to aid in the growth of the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market over the forecast period.

For instance, according to the United Nations’ 2007 report, worldwide, more than one billion individuals, around one in every six, suffered from neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, strokes, migraines, and multiple sclerosis. Furthermore, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 2.5 million cases of traumatic accidents were registered in United States, which leads to aneurysm, meningitis, and brain infection. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for intracranial pressure monitoring devices.

Increasing investment by the government and well-established healthcare sector is expected to augment the growth of the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market.

Restraints:

High cost of intracranial pressure monitoring devices and dearth of skilled professionals are some major factors expected to hinder growth of the market.

Regional Insights:

The global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is divided into six regions, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness robust growth in the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market due to the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, increasing prevalence of diabetes, increasing awareness about neurodegenerative diseases, and increase in the usage of intracranial pressure monitoring devices. For instance, as per the CDC, every year, more than 2 to 3 million cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) are registered in the U.S. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for monitoring devices in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players active in the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market are Gaeltec Devices Limited, Sophysa, Raumedic AG, Orsan Medical Technologies, VITTAMED, Integra Lifesciences Co., Haiying Medical, and Codman & Shurtleff Incorporated, among others.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

