Laboratory Gas Generator Market to See Booming Growth 2022-2028 | Parker Hannifin Corporation, Praxair Technology, Inc.

Laboratory Gas Generator Market

Laboratory gas generator is a system that is used in various industries such as pharmaceutical

Laboratory Gas Generator Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail.

Laboratory Gas Generator Market report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. One of the objectives of this report is to identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players. Besides, the least competitive market niches with significant growth potential are also identified. For research methodology, secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check, and final review was utilized.

Laboratory gas generator are device that simplify workflow by removing the need for pressurized gas cylinders. Several types of laboratory gas generators are available. The main types of laboratory gas generation are hydrogen, helium, argon, and nitrogen. These devices also have low noise compressors, which is important when a lab needs to work under loud conditions.

A laboratory gas generator is a great investment for any lab. It eliminates the need for costly, heavy cylinders and offers an automated, hassle-free system that does not require downtime or tank changes. Its convenience and cost make it a practical and cost-effective choice. It is an excellent choice for forensics, biosciences and other laboratory applications.

Global Laboratory Gas Generator Market Drivers

Increasing number of acquisitions and merger among key players to expand their business is expected to drive growth of the global laboratory gas generator market. For instance, in 2018, Messer Group GmbH acquired majority of Linde AG’s gases business in North America, certain Linde and Praxair business activities in South America with effect from 1 March 2019 in a joint venture called Messer Industries GmbH.

Moreover, in June 2018, Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd had announced regarding availability of the various innovative products such as “Genius XE 35 and Genius XE 70”, which is a laboratory nitrogen generator. Moreover, new generators are produced by Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd, provides on-demand gas for high performance analytical applications, such as triple-quadrupole LC-MS with variations in flow of analytical grade nitrogen at up to 70 liters per minute, at a purity level of 99.5%.

In addition, Genius XE 35 and Genius XE 70, introduced in 2018, which is a laboratory nitrogen generator, represents a major technology advance for Peak Scientific, setting a new benchmark in performance for a laboratory gas generator. Therefore, this launch by the Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd is expected to fuel demand of laboratory gas generator, which in turn, is expected to boost growth of the global laboratory gas generators market.

Global Laboratory Gas Generator Market Restraints

However, less use of laboratory gas generators in developing countries such as Asia Pacific as compared to the developed countries such as North America is the factor that is projected to restrict growth of the global laboratory gas generator market.

High cost associated with the laboratory gas generator owing to their premium service capabilities is another factor that is expected to hinder growth of the global laboratory gas generator market. For instance, cost of the high flow nitrogen generator ranges from US$ 5,000 to US$10,000, while wild flow nitrogen generator cost ranges from US$ 10,000 to US$ 30,000.

Global Laboratory Gas Generator Market Regional Analysis

North America is projected to account for largest market share in global laboratory gas generator market over the forecast period due to growing number of biotechnology centers in U.S which in turn, is projected to drive demand of the laboratory gas generator and hence expected to boost the growth of global laboratory gas generator market. For example, in 2017, Eli Lilly and Company had expanded biotechnology centers in San Diego, U.S. Therefore, expansion of Biotechnology Company centers in San Diego is expected to accelerate the production of the various medicines and further expected to drive demand of laboratory gas for protection and improvement of the quality of the product (drug).

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global laboratory gas generator market is segmented into:

Nitrogen Gas Generators

Oxygen Gas Generators

Zero Air Gas Generators

Purge Gas Generator

Hydrogen Gas Generators

Others

On the basis of application, the global laboratory gas generator market is segmented into:

Gas Chromatography

Gas Analyzer

Others

On the basis of end users, the global laboratory gas generator market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical Companies

Food & Beverage Companies

Chemical Companies

Others

On the basis of region, the global laboratory gas generator market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East

Asia Pacific

Africa

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲: Parker Hannifin Corporation, Praxair Technology, Inc., Claind S.r.l, Airgas, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Angstrom Advanced, Inc., LabTech S.R.L., Messer Group GmbH, Peak Scientific Instruments India Pvt. Ltd, and LNI Swissgas Srl

