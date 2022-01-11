Drug Screening Market Recent Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research

Drug Screening Market Size – USD 3.83 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.1%, Market Trend – Increased government funding for drug screening

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers a complete analysis of the Global Drug Screening Market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

The global drug screening market is estimated to reach value of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth in the consumption of alcohol and illegal substances and stringent regulations in developing as well as developed regions are among the major driving factors for the drug screening market.

The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale. The Global Drug Screening Market research report is a detailed document outlining the recent advancements and developments in the Drug Screening business sphere considering 2019 as the base year and 2020-2027 as the forecast timeline.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Drug Screening Market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Based on Type, the Drug Screening market is segmented into:

• Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Drug Screening Products

o Analytical Instruments

o Immunoassay Analyzers

o Chromatography Instruments

o Breathalyzers

o Fuel-cell Breathalyzers

o Semiconductor Breathalyzers

o Other Breathalyzers

•

o Rapid Testing Devices

o Urine Testing Devices

o Drug Testing Cups

o Dip Cards

o Drug Testing Cassettes

o Oral Fluid Testing Devices

o Consumables

o Assay Kits

o Sample Collection Tubes

o Calibrators & Controls

o Other Consumables

•

o Drug Screening Services

• Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Urine Samples

o Hair Samples

o Breath Samples

o Oral Fluid Samples

o Other Samples

• End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Workplaces

o Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies

o Drug Testing Laboratories

o Drug Treatment Centers

o Hospitals

o Pain Management Centers

o Individual Users

o Schools & Colleges

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Drug Screening market:

• Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

• Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

• The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Drug Screening market

• Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

• In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

• Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Drug Screening market

• Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

• Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Drug Screening market

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Quest Diagnostics,

LabCorp,

Drägerwerk,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Alfa Scientific Designs,

Omega Laboratories,

Roche Diagnostics Limited,

Siemens Healthineers,

Premier Biotech, and

Psychemedics

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

• Company Profiles

• Gross Revenue

• Profit margins

• Product sales trends

• Product pricing

• Industry Analysis

• Sales & distribution channels

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

