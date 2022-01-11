Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 25.90 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.9%, Market Trends – Rise in use of cloud techniques for cost reduction

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to reach USD 90.46 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to expand significantly in the near future, due to the increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare services. Rising demand for cloud technology in healthcare facilities and growing use of cloud techniques for cost cuts in the healthcare industry are expected to boost the global healthcare cloud computing market during the forecast period.

The latest report titled 'Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market,' published by Emergen research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Healthcare Cloud Computing industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

Key Highlights of Report

In November 2020, Cisco Systems Inc. declared to acquire Banzai Cloud Ltd. The acquisition would help Cisco build a cloud-native networking solution with the support from Banzai in terms of teams and assets.

The private cloud segment is projected to lead the global healthcare cloud computing market, with a market share of 18.0% during the forecast period. In private clouds, the capacity to track and preserve sensitive patient data persists within the organization. This would drive the segment in the near future.

The Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) segment is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) services in cloud are easily featured as well as interpreted by users through a web browser.

The pay-as-you-go model segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The most significant benefit of this model is that facilities or equipment are accessible and the expense is calculated within the reservation phase.

However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Healthcare Cloud Computing market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Healthcare Cloud Computing industry.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Infosys Limited, Omnicell, Inc., CitiusTech Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Sectra AB, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare cloud computing market based on cloud type, service, application, price model, end-user, and region.

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Platform-as-a-Service

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Software-as-a-Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Non-clinical Information Systems

Clinical Information Systems

Price Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pay-as-you-go

Spot Pricing

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

