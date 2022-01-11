Electric Wheelchair Market was valued at US$ 6,387.3 Mn in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.7% by 2028

Electric Wheelchair Market

Expanded funding are anticipated to assist in the development of the power pushchair merchandise in the foresee duration.

"Electric Wheelchair Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"

Rise in payments by several officials for elderly sufferers well-being amalgamated with rising elderly residents is anticipated to propel development of the world’s power pushchair merchandise in the foresee duration. For example, as per the National Council of Aging Care, the U.S. official is predicted to spend nearly US$ 1.16 trillion on Medicare by 2027, that is double the expenditure in 2016. Moreover, as per ECLAC, 2015, the count of individuals above 60 is anticipated to rise from 10 million in 2017 to above 16 million by 2025 and to 29 million by 2050 in Latin America.

Expanded funding are anticipated to assist in the development of the power pushchair merchandise in the foresee duration. There are many initiators spending in indoor medical services to facilitate and assist the geriatric individuals who require livelihood support. For example, Care24 is a certified Mumbai-based medical care set up firm with a starting investment of US$ 4 million by SAIF collaborators and imbibe lender India Quotient. They provide difficulty free and best standard geriatric care assistance indoor besides total clinical assistance.

Enterprise such money campaign and environmental growth by major players to improve their equipment database are anticipated to propel the world’s power pushchair merchandise development. For example, in September 2018, WHILL, Inc., a supplier of future peer group Own Battery Locomotives, finished acquisition of US$ 45 million in investing led by various shareholders.

Worldwide Electric Wheelchair Market - Impact of COVID – 19

Worldwide, to date 6 January 2022, there have been 296,496,809 assured incidences of COVID-19, comprising 5,462,631 deaths, published to WHO. Till 4 January 2022, a whole of 9,118,223,397 immunizer doses have been directed.

Furthermore, start of advanced equipment’s is anticipated to propel the worldwide power pushchair merchandise development. For example, in 2020, Segway Inc., an industrialist of power pushchair, launched S-Pod, a self–controlling, oval-shaped locomotive. The power pushchair has a gravitational management procedure that assists the rule to manage accuracy based upon the range of its incline.

Global Electric Wheelchair Market: Key Takeaways

The world’s power pushchair merchandise is anticipated to show a CAGR of 10.7% in the foresee duration (2021-2028). North America is anticipated to count for chief merchandise scale in the foresee duration (2021-2028), because of increasing count of accession and partnership plans by the merchandise players. For example, in August 2018, Sunrise Medical LLC obtained Magic Locomotion, an industrialist of electric pushchairs. With this accession, Sunrise Medical LLC is concentrating on expanding its equipment database to involve electric pushchair. Furthermore, in January 2018, WHILL Inc. initiated Model Ci in the U.S. at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Few key players set up in the world’s power pushchair merchandise involve Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Permobil Inc., Karman Healthcare, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Scewo, Hoveround Corporation, Merits Co. Ltd., Nanjing Jin Bai He Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd, Ottobock Healthcare, 21st Century Scientific, Inc., Meyra GmbH, LEVO AG, Segway Inc., SOWECARE B.V, Inc., KYMCO Healthcare, and GF Health Products Inc.,

