Accelerating North American demand for white label IoT product platform met by Danish company
Develco Products, a Danish IoT platform provider, launches a new office in the USA to meet the increasing market demand for its white label hardware platform.
I am confident that we can support our U.S. customers even better by eliminating time zone constraints as well as holding an essential understanding of the local culture in Europe and North America.”AARHUS, DENMARK, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Develco Products A/S, a leader in wireless technology providing white label IoT gateways and connected devices to businesses in the fields of home care, security, insurtech, and energy management, announces the official opening of its U.S. office, Develco Products USA Inc. The company launches the new office in Palo Alto, California, to meet increasing demands from U.S. solution providers, enhance provided services, and enable new IoT projects in North America.
Since 2007, Develco Products has supplied IoT solution providers all over the world with a market-ready product platform in the highly demanded combination of good quality and minimalist design. The unique product platform offers solution providers the possibility to have a customized wireless solution without spending years and years on product development, test, validation, and certification processes. The architecture of the open platform makes it simple to build applications on top of it, enables easy integration of cloud services, and allows 3rd party IoT devices across wireless technologies to be integrated.
Short time to market and high level of flexibility for North American customers
As Develco Products’ North American sales and project implementation center, the new office will cater to American customers and secure the same short time to market, flexibility, and high quality in the provided solutions as European customers meet.
“We are pleased with the launch of our U.S. office. Expectations are high since we see a huge potential for our wireless platform and related services in North America,” said Karsten Ries, CEO of Develco Products. “I am confident that we can now support our U.S. customers even better by eliminating time zone constraints as well as holding an essential understanding of the local culture in both Europe and North America.”
Expanding portfolio of products certified for North America
Develco Products has worked intensively on adopting the product platform to the North American market. The range of white label IoT devices available for North American solution providers continues to grow, as more of the company’s existing product portfolio is certified for North America. On a continuous basis, new products are also developed for the North American market.
For solution providers in the U.S. market seeking further information, please contact Develco Products USA Inc. at info@develcoproducts.com or +1 650 543 8171.
About Develco Products:
Develco Products A/S is a business-to-business company based in Aarhus, Denmark, providing a high-quality and mature white label IoT product platform to service providers interested in delivering branded solutions in the home care, security, insurtech, and energy management markets.
Visit: https://www.develcoproducts.com/
