Book Reveals the Greatest Bible Mystery of all with the Help of Technology
For 2000 years scholars have attempted to realize the Trinity but could not until the technology of today's world provided the answers.UNION, KENTUCKY, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dove and Word Publishing announces the publication of The Mystery of the Trinity Revealed. This opportune book fulfills prophecy and a revelation that removes Trinity’s so-called mystery.
For 2000 years, Christianity’s crucial doctrine served as an impediment inside and outside the Church. Confusion occurred for varying reasons. Church leaders offered an assortment of answers seeking to resolve the matter. Yet, the only thing scholars seemed to agree upon was―that the Trinity is still a mystery.
The mystification continued throughout the ages until knowledge increased in the 20th Century and beyond. It was then that technology helped solve several biblical uncertainties. For instance, television, satellite, and cell phones were instrumental in solving the mystery of how it could be possible for the whole world to look upon the two witnesses lying in the streets of Jerusalem (Revelation Chapter 11). Now highly developed health/science has aided in solving both the Virgin Birth and the Trinity. Because such advanced technology did not exist until around 100 years ago, the New Testament writers could not fully explain these occurrences. However, combining their writings with that found within the health/science field, everything perfectly fits.
The Mystery of the Trinity Revealed resulted from a revelation received in 1999 by the book’s author, T.R. Bosse. More than ten years of research went into the book. Bosse said, “Our findings established that the Trinity was never a true mystery, only hidden. The early Church fathers could not find any reasonable solutions to the doctrine in previous ages. Even with hundreds of books written on the topic, no one could remove the mystery because these answers were never available until our day in history.”
The book is written in an easy-to-read, easy-to-understand layman’s language. Scripture passages and health field research authenticate everything to verify the book’s accuracy. Bosse added, “If someone supposes God is through revealing to us, they need to read this book. As it stands today, the Trinity means different things to different people. If we asked ten persons to explain the Trinity, we would most likely receive ten different answers. Therefore, this disclosure is good news for Christianity because the Church’s most important doctrine no longer needs to hide under the stigma of a mystery. One big thing it does is open up new avenues for evangelism.”
About the author:
T.R. Bosse is a lay minister, theologian, and freelance writer and began his ministry in 1977 with involvement in church administration and teaching. He draws upon 45 plus years of Bible dedication in writing this book. He also served as a Nursing Home Ministry director, teaching Scripture in nursing homes and hospitals throughout the Northern Kentucky region where he now resides.
The Mystery of the Trinity Revealed by T.R. Bosse:
(ISBN: 978-0-9723974-1-4 Paperback $12.95); (978-0-9723974-4-5 EBook $3.99); (144 pages) (Christian Living / Theology). (Dove & Word Publishing). Available at most book and online stores. Amazon.com - Christianbooks.com - Ingram
T.R. Bosse
Dove and Word Publishing
