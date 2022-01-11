Meet 7 Sands Partners, a marketing agency that provides personalized services

7 Sands Partners

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opening a store, restructuring a brand, or planning future goals for a company are phases that require a lot of responsibility. Good marketing strategies, photography, and excellent quality videos should be aligned with the essence of a company and its target audience.

In order to give more visibility to any business, 7 Sands Partners, a photography and video agency, comes with a different proposal, bringing as one of the main pillars the personalized service and 360º vision. The agency positions itself in the corporate and events market in an innovative way precisely to create a marketing action.

Making a positive impression on those who see the ads of these companies is critical for success. By incorporating high-quality photographs in the advertising, a company can project a professional and confidence-inspiring image to those who view the material. This is part of why businesses spend money on professional photography even though cameras are fairly affordable. The expertise of professionals can make the difference between a merely functional picture and one that sends a powerful message.

7 Sands Partners, which is under the management of a young Entrepreneur; Mr. Aaron Nagel; the Executive Director and son of His Excellency Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel- a World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals. With his years of experience and vast knowledge in Marketing, Mr. Aaron Nagel delivers new ideas for the market and finds his passion in doing the most professional work for any business to push its audience and increase its potential with his new ideas and his well-experienced team.

7 Sands Partners, a Dubai-based company, is considered the fastest-growing Marketing Company in the Middle East, specializing in digital marketing, Content Photography, Videography, and Promotional Videos. They offer bright and efficient videos that enhance businesses’ brand visibility locally and internationally to a broader audience.