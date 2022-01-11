Samsung supports Vietnamese youth on quest to shape the future

VIETNAM, January 11 -

The ROBO KAT team from Trường Xuân Secondary School in the southern province of Đồng Tháp win first prize. — Photo courtesy of Samsung Vietnam

HCM CITY — Samsung has announced the winning projects at the final event of the Solve for Tomorrow 2021 contest. This award honours the most innovative solutions developed by teams of secondary and high schools across the country to address serious social issues.

“Twenty teams bring excellent projects with great benefits for local community to the final round of the contest. We hope that the students will continue to nurture their passion and inspire the next generation of Vietnamese youth across the country so that there will be many more innovative solutions to address social challenges,” the organiser said.

They have awarded nearly 300 prizes to individuals who are teachers, students and schools, provinces/cities that had teams participating in this year's contest, with a total prize value worth over VNĐ1 billion.

By the end of the preliminary round at the end of June 2021, the contest received nearly 1,500 submissions from 315 high schools in 52 provinces. At the same time, the online training course at the contest website attracted nearly 71,000 students and 4,000 teachers.

Participating in the competition, students gained more knowledge about STEM and learned how to apply it to reality in a creative way.

In addition to knowledge and skills, the competition also opens an opportunity for young people to express their personal responsibility to community problems.

Choi Joo Ho, CEO of Samsung Vietnam, said: "This contest is one of a series of activities to give opportunities and awaken the potential of the community following the spirit and foundation of the global CSR vision of 'Enabling People' by Samsung."

Kevin Lee, Samsung Electronics Vietnam President, said: “At Samsung, we put our trust in the future young generation, who will lay the foundation for great changes in society. Solve for Tomorrow's mission is to create conditions for young talents to demonstrate social responsibility, nurture creativity and apply technology into practice, creating positive changes for the community.”

Solve for Tomorrow is an educational program, aiming to give opportunities and awaken student potential according to the vision of Corporate Social Responsibility activities at Samsung.

Starting in 2010, Solve for Tomorrow has been active in 23 countries with 1.8 million students participating.

In Việt Nam, the contest has been held since 2019 and has quickly become an attractive and useful playground for middle and high school students across the country. — VNS