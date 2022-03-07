Telephone Scam complaints jump: Cyber-Forensics.net urges to respond to calls with care
Telephone scammers tend to steal money and personal information by providing fake schemes on buying products, investing money, or receiving product trials.
The practice of conning people involves scammers pretending to be government officials...But in reality, they trick people into giving personal information such as name, email address, etc.”SOFIA, BULGARIA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telemarketing fraud is a multi-billion dollar business worldwide. On an annual basis, consumers report losing from a few dollars to their life savings as part of telephone scams. 2021 was no different.
According to Cyber-Forensics.net, a bitcoin fraud recovery service agency that works for the welfare of online scam victims reported a 25% jump in the complaints received by them by the end of December.
As per the chief fraud recovery specialist, Timothy Benson, at the firm: "The practice of conning people involves scammers pretending to be government officials or customer technical assistants offering warranties, product information. But in reality, they trick people into giving personal information such as name, email address, mobile number, bank details, etc."
Since the pandemic, this phenomenon has become more common. Reports reveal that FTC registered over 18000 requests for COVID-related Do Not Call Complaints.
The reason for this significant rise in illegal calls-especially robocalls has been surging high. Reports pulled from the latest surveys by Truecaller and the Harris Poll say illegal calls weren't just annoying last year. However, they also targeted around 60 million people, swindling them for nearly $30 billion.
A resident from Wilmette reportedly lost $2,850 after responding to a message which instructed the victim to change the settings in her bank account and transfer the money using new settings sent on her telephone number.
Cyber-Forensics.net said in its report that the biggest driver of these telephone scams is the technology that allows scammers and telemarketers to hide their identities and spoof people. The agency cracked down on how phone users can curb the number of spam calls and verify where the calls are coming from.
Experts say scammers may continue to look for ways to trick people into picking their phones and responding to messages, but here are a few things to do before handing them money or information over to anyone.
Ways To Protect Against Telephone Scammers:
Report the matter: It's essential to report telephone scams to federal agencies. They are equipped with tools and equipment to investigate the cases. However, they might collect evidence from reported victims to build a case against scammers.
Other than these, there are a few tips offer people to stay protected from becoming the targets of telephone scammers:
Register phone number with National Do Not Call Registry. The facility makes it possible for people to limit the number of telemarketing calls they receive. Thus, getting registered on such platforms is an excellent way to avoid receiving scammers' calls.
Be wary of callers who promise to send gift prizes or codes to redeem them. Another trick is to lure people by offering them to send them vacation packages.
Never attend suspicious phone calls.
Download mobile applications that indicate the name of the caller. One can use the caller ID to determine if the person is a relative or someone unknown.
Search for the caller independently. Sometimes, the applications may not work. In such cases, it is good to research the business, scheme, and travel package offered by callers.
Never provide credit card information over the phone to any caller, even if they claim to be closely related.
What To Do if a Telephone Scammer Stole Money?
Secure the information immediately: Given that a target has given personal information or sent money to the telephone scammers, the first logical step is to secure the rest of the information and money left in the account. The victims can request their bank authorities and get the password and user IDs changed immediately.
Document all the conversation: Although a little tricky, it is suggested to go back to the discussions with the scammers and note them down in a series of the scam's occurrences.
Look for fund recovery procedures: In most cases, when an online scam victim can prove they were defrauded out of their own will, they become eligible to get their money lost in a scam. But, generally, the procedure requires taking help from a fund recovery company.
How Can a Fund Recovery Company Help Telephone Scam Victims?
Fund recovery companies can lend the needed support, advice, and solutions for telephone scam victims to get their money back. They are well-versed with the procedures of legal formalities to heed, negotiate with third parties, and employ experts to create fund recovery eligible reports.
For instance, Cyber-Forensics.net has years of experience assisting telephone scam victims and efficiently dealing with regulators, financial service providers, legal authorities. In addition, they have advanced data tracking tools that can help victims identify the scammers responsible for the fraud.
