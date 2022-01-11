Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 9.89 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – Rise in incidence of cancer across the globe

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market is expected to reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. This market's growth is attributed to the increasing use of biomarkers in cancer profiling, eventually rising adoption of proteomic methods for biomarker research, thus helping to increase the drug development process over the estimated period. The growing demand for personalized medicine and the rise in cancer incidence across the globe is augmenting the demand for the industry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Lung and Breast cancer is a common type of cancer, with around 2.09 million cases every year. The growing demand for cancer tumor profiling is driving the market for the estimated period.

Cancer Tumor Profiling Marketplace Report offers wide-ranging information and facts about the Cancer Tumor Profiling market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Cancer Tumor Profiling market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Genomics segment was valued at 2.76 Billion in 2019, owing to the rise in the research institutes' funding for developing modified medicine is expected to increase the demand for the genomics industry. The use of genomics technology by various companies for cancer tumor profiling is anticipated to increase the overall genomics industry's demand for the upcoming forecast period.

Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, and Japan, have seen a striking increase in cancer tumor profiling. Developing economies, including India, Singapore, and Korea, are anticipated to intensify global demand.

High investments by companies to launch new products for cancer tumor profiling with various advancement in the new technique is augmented to propel the market. For instance, in May 2019, QIAGEN, launched therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit as a companion diagnostic to aid in identifying breast cancer patients.

Immunoassays segments are seen to have the largest market share in 2019. The Immunoassays technology is used to detect tumors with applications in Oncological Diagnostics, Prognostics, Monitoring and Treatment, and Screening.

Leading Companies of the Cancer Tumor Profiling Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Caris Life Sciences, Foundation Medicine, GenomeDX, Genomic Health, Guardant Health, Helomics Corporation, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Nanostring Technologies, Neogenomics Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Qiagen N.V., Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc., among others.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Cancer Tumor Profiling market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research have segmented the Cancer Tumor Profiling Market on the basis of technique type, technology, application, and region:

Technique Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Genomics

Epigenetics

Metabolomics

Proteomics

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Immunoassays

In Situ Hybridization

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Sequencing Technologies

Next Generation Sequencing(NGS)

Pyro Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Application

Biomarker Discovery

Personalized Cancer Medicine

Clinical Application

Oncological Diagnostics

Prognostics

Monitoring and Treatment

Screening

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Cancer Tumor Profiling market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Cancer Tumor Profiling market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Cancer Tumor Profiling market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Cancer Tumor Profiling industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Cancer Tumor Profiling market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Cancer Tumor Profiling industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

