Dermal Fillers Market to Reach US$ 4.04 Bn with Absorbable Dermal Fillers Accounting for 99% Sales: FMI
Absorbable Dermal Fillers in High Demand, Accounts for over 90% of Dermal Fillers Sold: New StudyJUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Market Insight’s (FMI’s) recent study provides exclusive insights into key trends and opportunities augmenting the growth in the dermal fillers market. It examines the scope of the market across various segments in terms of product, ingredient, application, and distribution channel. The survey also forecasts growth prospects for the dermal fillers market over the coming 10-years.
The global dermal fillers market is estimated to total US$ 4.04 Bn in 2021, estimates Future Market Insights. Growing applications of dermal fillers in the treatment of forehead augmentation and dentistry is propelling the demand in the market.
There’s been a substantial rise in minimally invasive cosmetics procedures, owing to the growing emphasis on enhancing facial aesthetics. On account of this, the market is estimated to expand at a 2.9% CAGR over the forecast period between 2021 and 2031.
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, around 13.2 million minimally-invasive procedures were reported globally in 2020.
As dermal fillers are used in cosmetic procedures such as facelift, face line correction, and liposuction, growing popularity of these procedures is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the market.
Numerous players are focusing on launching novel products to capitalize on these existing trend and gain competitive edge. For instance, Allergan plc. recently announced the launch of an advanced filler, Juvéderm® VOLUX.
The filler is specifically developed for increasing the volume and restoring the jaw and chin area. On account of such developments, FMI estimates the market to register 2.8% year-on-year growth in 2021.
In terms of product, the absorbable segment is anticipated to dominate the market, accounting for more than 99% of the total sales by the end of 2031. High biodegradable properties, water retention capacity, better results, and maximum binding ability of absorbable dermal fillers are primary factors augmenting the growth in the segment.
“Increasing research and development (R&D) activities for developing novel products with innovative technologies such as spherification to provide stable and long-lasting results is expected to bode well for the growth in the market,” says a FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from Dermal Fillers Market Study
The U.S. is anticipated to remain a dominant market in North America, accounting for over 89% of the regional sales in 2021.
Brazil is forecast to emerge as a highly attractive dermal filler market, owing to the increasing number of cosmetic procedures in the country.
China is projected to account for the lion’s share in East Asia market, driven by the low cost of cosmetic procedures and growing medical tourism industry.
The U.K. market is forecast to register a swift growth in Europe, expanding at year-over-year growth of 5% in 2021.
In terms of ingredient, the hyaluronic acid segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth in the market, growing at 3% CAGR over the assessment period.
Key Drivers
Growing usage of dermal fillers in anti-aging procedures for the reduction of fine lines, skin folds, wrinkles, and others is propelling the demand in the market.
Increasing applications of dermal fillers in rejuvenated facial appearance, smoothening acne scars, reduction of nasolabial folds, and correction of cheek, jaw, and chin is spurring the sales across aesthetic restoration segment.
Key Restraints
Adverse effects associated with dermal fillers such as swelling, scarring, infection, bleeding, and pimple-like eruption is hampering the growth in the market.
High cost of cosmetic procedures such as liposuction, facelift, and others, which use dermal fillers, might limit the sales.
Competitive Landscape
Leading players are focusing on developing novel products to expand their product portfolio. Some of the companies are focusing on adopting strategies such as collaboration, mergers, agreements, and acquisitions to strengthen their footprint in the market. For instance,
In January 2020, AbbVie Inc., announced acquiring an Irish-domiciled pharmaceutical company, Allergan Aesthetics. Allergan Aesthetics would operate as a new dedicated business with its research and development (R&D) functions including botox Cosmetic, Coolsculpting body contouring, the Juvederm collection of dermal fillers, and other aesthetic products.
In Oct 2020, Sinclair Pharmaceuticals Ltds., a U.K.-based aesthetics company, announced signing a strategic distributorship agreement with a Saudi Arabia-based healthcare company, Tamer Group KSA, to expand its aesthetic profile sales footprint with its exclusive distributor in Saudi Arabia. The strategy will assist the company to expand its market share and customer bases in the Middle East and Africa.
Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:
Galderma Pharma S.A
Sinclair Pharma plc
Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Allergan plc.
Anika Therapeutics Inc.
Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
Suneva Medical Inc.
Teoxane Laboratories Inc.
Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.
Laboratoires Vivacy SAS
Fidia Pharma USA Inc.
Others
More Valuable Insights on Dermal Fillers Market
FMI’s recent study provides a detailed analysis of the global dermal fillers market, providing vital insights into key dynamics driving the market through 2021 and beyond. The study also disclosed sales projections in dermal fillers market with detailed segmentation:
By Product
Absorbable
Non-Absorbable
By Ingredient
Hyaluronic Acid
Poly-L-Lactic Acid
Calcium Hydroxylapatite
Polymethyl methacrylate
Collagen
By Application
Aesthetic Restoration
Dentistry
Reconstructive Surgery
By Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores
Clinics and Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Key Questions Covered in the Report
The report offers insight into dermal fillers market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031
The market study also highlights projected sales growth for dermal fillers market between 2021 and 2031
Dermal fillers market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
Dermal fillers market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others
