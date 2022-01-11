Biomaterials Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027
Market Size – USD 106.37 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in Biomaterials platform
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biomaterials Market is projected to reach USD 297.08 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include the growing geriatric population, acceleration in chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, orthopedic disorders, and an upsurge in the sports injuries, which are anticipated to impel the market in the forecast period. A higher traction of these materials are being observed in the usage of interacting with biological systems designed for medical treatments for correcting cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurological disorders, and dental, among others.
Biomaterials Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Biomaterials industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Biomaterials market along with crucial statistical data about the Biomaterials market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Increasing acceptance of metallic biomaterials in orthopedic applications due to their high load-bearing capacity is one factor driving the market growth. Besides, continuous advancements in the orthopedic implants by market vendors are also expected to propel the market share for the upcoming forecast period.
The plastic surgery industry is experiencing a dynamic transition and growing fastest in the biomaterials market during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, positive public perception toward cosmetic surgeries, and technological advances are factors increasing the demand for plastic surgeries.
In January 2019, ProMed Pharma and DSM Biomedical announced a business development partnership focused on polymeric drug delivery. Thus increasing the demand for its biomaterial market over the estimated period.
In January 2019, DSM Biomedical partnered with ProMed Pharma to control its biomedical biomaterials delivering novel controlled-release drug implants and corresponding combination devices with ProMed’s micro molding and extrusion capabilities.
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report:
Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, Corbion, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Celanese Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec, Evonik Industries, and GELITA AG, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Biomaterials Market on the basis of Type, Application, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Ceramic
Calcium Phosphate
Aluminium Oxide
Calcium Sulfate
Carbon
Zirconia
Glass
Metallic
Gold and silver alloys
Cobalt-Chrome Alloy
Titanium and its alloys
Stainless Steel
Polymeric
Nylon
Silicon Rubber
Polyetheretherketone
Polyester
Acrylic Glass
Polyethylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Natural
Alginates
Chitin
Cellulose
Collagen and Gelatin
Fibrin
Hyaluronic Acid
Silk
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Cardiovascular
Sensors
Stents
Pacemakers
Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators
Vascular Grafts
Guidewires
Others
Ophthalmology
Lens
Intraoccular
Contact
Synthetic Corneas
Occular Tissue Replacement
Others
Orthopedic
Viscosupplementation
Orthobiologics
Joint Replacement Biomaterials
Spine Biomaterials
Others
Plastic Surgery
Soft Tissue Fillers
Bioengineered Skins
Facial Wrinkle Treatment
Craniomaxillofacial Surgeries
Peripheral Nerve Repair
Acellular Dermal Matrices
Others
Neurology
Shunting Systems
Cortical Neural Prosthetics
Hydrogel Scaffold for CNS repair
Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation
Others
Tissue Engineering
Others
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Dynamics:
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Biomaterials market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Biomaterials market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Biomaterials market.
Radical Highlights of the Biomaterials Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Biomaterials market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Biomaterials market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.
