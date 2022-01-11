Spinal Implants & Surgery Devices Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Revenue & Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising occurrence of spinal disorders is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spinal implants and surgery devices market is projected to be worth USD 14.70 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The spinal implants and surgical devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of spinal disorders. According to the statistics released by the World Health Organization (WHO), annually across the globe, the number of individuals who experience spinal cord injury lies in the range of 250 000 and 500 000. Such injuries are majorly due to avoidable causes, comprising falls, road accidents, or violence, and individuals experiencing the condition are highly likely to suffer from premature death than healthy individuals, and the survival rate of such patients worst in the low and middle-income economies.

The report on the Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., a firm involved in surgical implant, made an announcement about the completion of the acquisition of Paradigm Spine, LLC, involved in non-fusion and motion preservation spinal implant technology.

Spine biologics are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for spine implants. These are deployed to accomplish arthrodesis during the treatment of symptomatic deformity/instability treatment.

Spine fusion finds widespread usage in the treatment of spine tumors, trauma, and degenerative disorders.

The key advantage of motion preservation spine surgery is in offering patients with major structural spinal issues a better substitute to spinal fusion that is a time-consuming procedure.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific, Depuy Synthes, B. Braun Melsungen, Abbott Laboratories, Orthofix International NV, and Medtronic PLC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global spinal implants and surgery devices market on the basis of product type, technology, surgery type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices

Posterior

Interbody

Cervical Fusion Devices

Anterior

Posterior

Spine Biologics

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

Spinal Decompression Devices

Spine Bone Stimulators

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Non-Fusion Devices

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Artificial Discs

Annulus Repair Devices

Nuclear Disc Prostheses

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Spinal Fusion & Fixation

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

Spinal Decompression

Motion Preservation

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market.

Key Coverage of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

