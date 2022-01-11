Medical Image Analytics Market Share, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Medical Image Analytics Market Size – USD 2.53 billion in 2019, Medical Image Analytics Market Growth - CAGR of 7.9%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Image Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 4.66 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A growing incidence of chronic illnesses such as arthritis and cardiac disease would accelerate the development of medical imaging devices in the coming years. Recent advances in medical imaging devices have paved the way for innovative solutions which have rendered diagnosis more comfortable for patients. A significant increase in the number of such events is likely to boost demand development for medical imaging equipment in the future.

Medical Image Analytics Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Medical Image Analytics industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Medical Image Analytics market along with crucial statistical data about the Medical Image Analytics market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Highlights From The Report

Ultrasound imaging, in the Modality segment, is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, owing to benefits such as fast detection and precision, non-invasiveness, and no direct susceptibility to ionizing radiation.

By End Use, the diagnostic centers segment expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecasted period, attributable to the installed base of diagnostic imaging services and management of the inflow of visitors, coupled with the beneficial payment policies by policymakers across the globe.

The cardiology application is the major contributor to the Medical Image Analytics Market. The cardiology application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 24.5% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the rising incidence of cardiovascular and congenital cardiac disease and growing policy funding to increase healthcare quality.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Agfa-Gevaert Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Xinapse Systems Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, MIM Software Inc., and Bruker Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Image Analytics Market on the basis of modality, end-use, application, and region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedic

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Mammography

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Medical Image Analytics market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Medical Image Analytics market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Medical Image Analytics market.

Radical Highlights of the Medical Image Analytics Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Medical Image Analytics market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Medical Image Analytics market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

