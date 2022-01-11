Threat Intelligence Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Growth, Opportunity Assessment till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 10.84 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Growing digitalization across industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global threat intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 20.28 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the global threat intelligence market can be attributed to increasing cyber-attacks and concerns regarding constant need for high-level vigilance in this regard. Real-time threat intelligence finds use in maintaining visibility of the threat landscape to enable security infrastructure and respond to the latest cybersecurity threats.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Threat Intelligence Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Threat Intelligence market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Threat Intelligence market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/575

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2020, Thales entered into a partnership agreement with GE Steam Power to provide a cybersecurity solutions suite for power plant operations.

The retail industry is observing vast volumes of data being generated via various channels including blogs, social networking platforms and sites, and apps. Transformation of the retail industry is not restricted to the e-commerce channel. Numerous connected devices are point-of-sale systems at kiosks and handheld devices are used in physical stores, all of which are designed to gather and access customer information. The growing data volumes in the retail industry continues to drive demand for threat intelligence to prevent data breaches and potential data loss.

Among the mode of deployment segments, cloud-based segment revenue is expected to register a comparatively faster growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based adoption and deployment continues to remain high among small and medium-sized enterprises, owing to the cost-effectiveness of this mode. Cloud-based deployment saves significant capital expenses by reducing expenditure on infrastructure, equipment, and software. In addition, cloud-based deployment provides enhanced scalability to enterprises.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., Verizon, FireEye, and SecureWorks Inc.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/575

Furthermore, the report divides the Threat Intelligence market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global threat intelligence market on the basis of mode of deployment, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Security Information and Event Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Security Analytics

Incident Response

Risk & Compliance

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Information Technology

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2028. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/575

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Threat Intelligence Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Threat Intelligence industry

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/575

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Metamaterials Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metamaterials-market

Biometric-as-a-Service Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biometric-as-a-service-market

Offshore Wind Energy Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/offshore-wind-energy-market

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-fixed-wireless-access-market

3D Printing Plastic Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-plastic-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.