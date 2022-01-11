Personal Care Wipes Market Major Key players | Rockline Industries (U.S.), Diamond Wipes International

Personal Care Wipes Market

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, Personal Care Wipes Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20172023," the global personal care wipes market was valued at $16,771 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $23,993 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023. Europe dominated the global personal care wipes market in 2016, accounting for one-third share of the total revenue.

Usage of personal care wipes is poised to surge due to consumers rapid increase in disposable income as well as rise in willingness to spend on personal care products. In addition, implementation of two child policy in China has formulated a large platform for baby wipes segment, which is anticipated to positively impact the personal care wipes market

Key Findings of the Personal Care Wipes Market :-

In terms of value, the baby personal care wipes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

In 2016, Europe dominated the personal care wipes market, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific market is projected to dominate the market by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%, in terms of value.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment is estimated to account for nearby half of the total market share in 2016.

China and India collectively accounted for approximately half of the total Asia-Pacific personal care wipes market in 2016.

Intimate personal care wipes segment is anticipated to witness exponential growth during the forecast period by registering CAGR of 7.4% till 2023.

Major players operating in the global personal care wipes market :-

Diamond Wipes International, Inc.

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corporatio

La Fresh Group, Inc.

Meridian Industries, Inc.

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Rockline Industries, Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unicharm Corporation

Personal care wipes are a personal hygiene product mainly used for cleansing and sanitation. Rapid increase in disposable income of consumer and rise in awareness of hygiene leads to surge in demand for personal care wipes. Growth in population of the infants and fashion consciousness among consumers fuel the growth of the market. Skin problems due to chemical contents in wipes and high cost of personal care wipes cause a decline in sale of existing wipes; thus, to cope up, personal care wipe manufacturers focus on natural wipes to minimize side-effects and increase softness. Moreover, big wipe brands collaborate with different cosmetics companies and stores to include cosmetic wipes segment as an essential content in beauty box/cosmetic box, hence it is expected to drive the market growth in the near future. Use of natural ingredient in wipes and penetration of the market in less developed regions are anticipated to drive the growth of the personal care wipes market throughout the forecast period. Further, the increase in air pollution also majorly propels the demand for general wipes, as skin needs to be cleaned quickly after exposure to air pollutants.

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PRESPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINATION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in consciousness toward hygiene

3.5.1.2. Rapid increase in disposable income

3.5.1.3. Surge in population growth coupled with urbanization

3.5.1.4. Rise in air pollution in developed and industrial zones

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Increased application of chemicals as ingredient in wipes

3.5.2.2. High cost of the product

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Application of natural ingredients in wipes

3.5.3.2. Penetration of the market in less developed regions

