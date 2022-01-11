Color Concentrates Market Growth Scenario over 2020-2027 | Clariant, PolyOne, A. Schulman, Ampacet, Ferro Corporation

Color Concentrates Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, “Color Concentrates Market by Type, End-use Industry, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. The study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

Increase in demand for color concentrates in packaging industries, consumer goods, automotive, and building & construction is driving the growth of the color concentrates market across the globe. The use of color concentrates of different shades for packaging makes the product more attractive, thereby driving their demand. However, high cost of color hamper the market growth.

Increase in demand from end-use industries, including packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, paint, agriculture (such as nursery films, greenhouse and mulch film) is boosting the growth of the color concentrates market. The automotive industry is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for color concentrate manufacturers in the near future. Consumers are shifting their preference toward electric vehicles as compared to conventional vehicles.

Electric vehicles are made of plastics and composites, which is expected to drive the growth of the color concentrates market. Moreover, metal parts are being replaced by plastic components, thus increasing the use of color concentrates in vehicles.

By End-Use Industry

• Packaging

• Consumer Goods

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Others

Analysis of COVID-19 impact

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the color concentrates market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the color concentrates market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global color concentrates market include Clariant, PolyOne Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Breen Color Concentrates, Hudson Color Concentrates, Penn Color, Inc., Colortech Inc., Plasticoncentrates, Inc.

