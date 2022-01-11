Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market to Witness Cosmic Growth $ 51,123.3 Billion by 2027 | SAP SE, IBM, Oracle

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions is estimated to account for US$ 51,123.3 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Smart supply chain solutions enable businesses to effectively manage the risks associated with supply chains. It includes asset tracking, inventory levels, supply of goods versus demand forecast, and services. By providing effective and efficient supply chain services, these solutions assist organisations in meeting their business objectives. Supply chain solutions are becoming more interconnected, intelligent, and instrumented as technology advances. Transportation management, warehouse management, sourcing and procurement, manufacturing execution, analytics, and supply chain planning are among the systems and services they offer.

Major Key players in this Market:

· SAP SE

· Kewill Systems plc

· Oracle Corporation

· GT Nexus Inc.

· JDA Software Group Inc.

· Infor Global Solutions Inc.

· Manhattan Associates Inc.

· Descartes Systems Group Inc.

· Epicor Software Corporation

· IBM Corporation.

Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Segmentation :

By Component:

- Software:

· Connected TMS

· Connected WMS

· Connected Sourcing and Procurement

· Connected SCP

· Connected MES

· Connected Analytics

- Services:

· Consulting

· Management

· Integration

By End-use Application:

· Retail

· IT and Telecommunication

· Manufacturing

· BFSI

· Government

· Energy and Utility

· Healthcare

· Logistics and Transportation

Regional Classification

The Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.



The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.