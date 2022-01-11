Behenyl Alcohol market Is Projected To Rise At A Cagr Of 3.7% During 2028 | BASF SE, Kao Corporation, Godrej Industries

Behenyl Alcohol Market

Behenyl alcohol is an ingredient used in skincare products. It is a thickener and emulsifier.

Behenyl alcohol is an ingredient used in skincare products. It is a thickener and emulsifier. This emollient is derived from vegetable oils and is a common ingredient in many skincare products. It is also commonly used in hair and body care products. It is considered safe for human use as long as users avoid any type of allergy to it. This cosmetic ingredient is obtained through the fermentation of sugar. It is a common ingredient in men's grooming products. Unlike most fragrances, behenyl alcohol dries quickly on the skin. Its preserving qualities make it a popular choice for fragrances and deodorants. It also disperses fragrances and creates a fresh, clean feeling. It is often used in combination with other chemicals, such as stearyl alcohol and cetyl of acetate, to produce a smooth, fresh feeling.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global behenyl alcohol market include KosterKeunen, VVF Ltd., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Godrej Industries, KOKYU ALCOHOL KOGYO CO., LTD., New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd., and BASF SE.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing growth of the global personal care product sector is the main factor that is expected to enhance the growth of the global behenyl alcohol market. For instance, the global personal care ingredients market size is assessed to reach around US$ 13.9 billion by the year 2025. In cosmetic formulations, behenyl alcohol does not affect reproduction. It is not a teratogen. The only effect it had on the reproductive system of rats and rabbits was a slight increase in the occurrence of acne in mice. Nevertheless, it is important to note that the toxicity of behenyl alcohol is not known yet. Until the EPA approves it for use in cosmetics, this substance is still a controversial ingredient in the skincare industry. Increasing usage of this ingredient in several end-use sectors has been estimated to augment the growth of the global behenyl alcohol market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Behenyl alcohol has an antiviral characteristic against lipid-enveloped viruses in medicinal applications. Moreover, this component is also used in lotions for treating recurrent herpes on the skin. Hence, owing to several applications in the healthcare sector, the global behenyl alcohol market witnessed traction in the near future along with increasing demand for OTC ointments and other products.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global behenyl alcohol market is assessed to increase at a CAGR of 3.7%, owing to the increasing expansion of chemical companies in the world. For instance, according to the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA), there are more than 14,000 chemical companies in the world.

North America is expected to dominate the global behenyl alcohol market, owing to the growing expansion of chemical companies in the region. For instance, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, there are over 9000 chemical companies in the region.

The Asia Pacific is assessed to witness high growth in the global behenyl alcohol market, owing to the increasing investments in the chemical sectors, along with the personal care and cosmetics sector in the region. Moreover, the prevalence of key market players has also propelled market growth.

